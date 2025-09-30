PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Signaling a new phase of aggressive growth and long-term market leadership, Photoquip -- one of the country's most trusted names in professional imaging and lighting solutions announced a major expansion of its brand portfolio as part of its mission to dominate the content technology ecosystem in India.

Over the past few years, Photoquip has successfully built a reputation as a market creator and category leader, introducing and scaling global technology brands in India's rapidly growing film, broadcast, and content production industries. The company's focused brand-building approach has already propelled Nanlite into a leading position in the professional lighting space, while Nanlux has quickly emerged as the go-to choice for high-end cinematic productions.

Building on this momentum, Photoquip is now expanding its portfolio to include a diverse mix of complementary global brands that cater to the evolving needs of India's creative and production ecosystem. These include:

- Kupo - Industry-leading grip and support systems that have become essential for film, studio, and production environments.

- Gutek - High-performance studio and on-set protective case solutions, strengthening Photoquip's presence in the protective gear segment.

- Comica - Professional audio solutions enabling creators, filmmakers, and studios to achieve world-class sound quality.

- Next by PQ - Photoquip's exclusive new venture into premium home and lifestyle accessories, diversifying the company's portfolio beyond B2B production solutions and unlocking opportunities in the high-growth home tech and design markets.

With these brands joining the portfolio -- alongside existing powerhouses Nanlite and Nanlux -- Photoquip is positioning itself as a one-stop solutions partner for the entire content creation ecosystem, from lighting and audio to support, infrastructure, and even curated lifestyle products for creative spaces.

"Our growth strategy is focused on building a future-ready ecosystem, not just selling products," said Mr. Pulin Soni, Director, Photoquip India. "The addition of these new brands is a deliberate step towards strengthening our market presence, diversifying our revenue streams, and future-proofing our business model. We are not only expanding horizontally into adjacent categories but also vertically, offering deeper, more integrated solutions to our customers."

Photoquip's multi-brand expansion is strategically timed with the rapid rise of India's media, entertainment, and OTT production industry, which continues to grow at double-digit rates. With a robust distribution network, a strong dealer base, and deep relationships across the film, broadcast, and creator communities, Photoquip is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share across multiple product categories.

"At Photoquip, we believe the future belongs to companies that build ecosystems, not silos," added Mr. Pulin Soni. "By expanding into complementary verticals from lighting and grip to audio, infrastructure, and even lifestyle we're creating long-term value not just for our customers, but for our shareholders as well."

As the company prepares for a major showcase at Broadcast India 2025 featuring global industry leaders, cutting-edge technology launches, and exclusive sessions with renowned international cinematographers Photoquip is making it clear that this expansion is just the beginning. With a bold roadmap and a clear vision for the future, the company aims to consolidate its leadership position and accelerate its growth trajectory well into the next decade.

About Photoquip India

Founded in 1976, Photoquip India has been a pioneer in professional imaging, lighting, and content technology solutions. Representing some of the world's most respected brandsincluding Nanlite, Nanlux, Kupo, Gutek, Comica, and Next by PQ Photoquip has built a reputation for market creation, technology leadership, and community-driven growth. Under the leadership of Mr. Pulin Soni, the company continues to evolve as a future-ready ecosystem player, shaping the next era of India's film, broadcast, and content production landscape.

