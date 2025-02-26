BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Bajaj, India's leading consumer appliances brand, launched a 24x7 Bajaj Seva Kendra at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to support pilgrims during this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual gathering.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which stands as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many has drawn millions of devotees this year, making it one of the largest religious gatherings globally. Recognising the physical and environmental challenges faced by pilgrims--long journeys, harsh winter conditions, and immense crowds--Bajaj set up the 24x7 Seva Kendra to provide a continuous supply of free hot water bags for warm compresses, powered by Bajaj Pentacle Digi Water Heaters.

This was unveiled on the sacred day of Mauni Amavasya on 29th January 2025 and run by permanently stationed sevaks. Working tirelessly day and night, refilling hot water bags, they ensured that weary pilgrims received the warmth and comfort needed to continue their spiritual journey. This initiative has touched over 1,00,000 devotees, reaffirming Bajaj's commitment to being a dependable partner in every journey.

Vishal Chadha, Chief Operating Officer - Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals, commented on the initiative: "Through this humble service at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Bajaj reinforces our dedication to enabling Indians to be unstoppable in their pursuits."

Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising and Brand Management, Bajaj Electricals, added, "Our brand promise of being a dependable partner extends beyond our products--it's about being there for our consumers through every journey. With the Seva Kendra initiative at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the intent was to ensure that the pilgrims continue their journey with comfort and confidence."

Owing to the high endurance, energy efficiency, and low maintenance of the Bajaj Pentacle Digi Water Heater, the brand was able to deliver continuous hot water support for lakhs of devotees--a testament to Bajaj's innovation and customer-centric solutions.

The Seva Kendra operated throughout the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering uninterrupted support to millions of pilgrims, ensuring that every step of their journey was met with warmth, comfort, and strength--hallmarks of Bajaj's enduring commitment to India's unstoppable spirit.

