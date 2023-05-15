Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): In today's day and time, you may think that getting a loan is as easy as clicking a button. And why not! The digital world has made advancements that will propel you into thinking so. But do you know that getting a loan of any kind can be a daunting task? It's not only challenging to get a loan but also time-consuming. To get a loan, one must collect all personal documents, visit various branches of different lenders, complete the application process, etc. But people often forget to check in advance to see if they are eligible for the loan. Piramal Finance has introduced Instant Online Personal Loans that make borrowing hassle-free and comfortable to ensure you don't face these issues.

Piramal Finance's Instant Online Personal Loan offers multiple benefits. You can now plan your dream wedding, pay off school fees, and buy your dream gadget... It's a one-stop solution to all your immediate financial needs. The Instant Online Personal Loan provides a loan amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs, disbursed in minutes. It also offers flexible tenures for up to 60 months with interest rates starting at 12.99 per cent per annum. This type of loan is an ideal choice for borrowers needing quick funds.

Here are some key benefits of Piramal Finance's Instant Online Personal Loans.

1. Quick Disbursals

Quick disbursals are one of the main benefits of Instant Personal Loans. Often, customers avail of personal loans in times of emergency. In such cases, quick disbursal of funds is what they look for. Existing customers have the option of accepting pre-approved offers or can also choose a lower loan amount. This procedure is often quicker as the customer's creditworthiness is already evaluated before the offer is generated. Customers can expect funds to be deposited in their accounts within minutes of the application.

2. Minimum Documentation

Piramal Finance requires minimal documentation to ensure customers have an easy and hassle-free application process. Borrowers can expect to submit very few personal documents and income proof like KYC and bank account statements.

3. EMI That Fits Your Pocket

Multiple options are available that help frame a unique loan structure that suits your needs. Piramal Finance empowers flexibility in many aspects, such as loan tenure, pre-payment, and foreclosure charges.

Instant Personal Loans have been specially crafted, keeping in mind the customer. With benefits like quick disbursals, minimum documentation, easy EMIs, zero pre-payment, and foreclosure charges, this type of loan seems a perfect option for borrowers looking for a hassle-free application journey.

Visit - https://www.piramalfinance.com/personal-loan

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)