Two of the biggest cricketing nations will collide in the prestigious World Test Championship 2023 final in less than a month. For India, it would be the second consecutive time of being able to play this important contest to determine the Test cricket champions of the world. Australia on the other hand, would like to win it in their first go at the World Test Championship mace. No matter which team wins, a cracking contest between India and Australia is expected. Some of world cricket’s biggest names would be in action, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith. In this article, we shall look at what India’s playing XI for this match might look like. When is India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs AUS World Test Championship Match.

Openers/Top order: Rohit Sharma will open the innings and without a doubt, his opening partner will be Shubman Gill. Gill was Rohit’s partner the last time, but now, the youngster is a much more mature player, having scored hundreds in all three formats. The ever-reliant Cheteshwar Pujara, who spent a good amount of time playing County Cricket this season, will bat at number three.

Middle-Order: Former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli will bat at his usual number four slot. The right-hander broke his Test century drought earlier this year and would want to score more runs against Australia, his favourite opponent. Ajinkya Rahane, recalled to the Test team after a gap, will aim to make a mark on his return to the side. KL Rahul Ruled Out of WTC Final 2023 Against Australia; Ishan Kishan Named As His Replacement in ICC World Test Championship Final Squad.

Wicketkeeper: The wicketkeeper’s spot is something to look forward to. While many would feel that KS Bharat deserves to start in the playing XI, there are quite a section of people who would want to have Ishan Kishan make his Test debut in the match. During the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Bharat was good behind the stumps but failed to contribute much with the bat in hand. On the other hand, Kishan can offer a solid batting option in the lower-middle order.

Bowlers: When it comes to the bowling department, Ravi Ashwin will start alongside Ravindra Jadeja, with Axar Patel missing out. With the India vs Australia match being played in a neutral venue in England, a pace-heavy attack is likely the way to go about it. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will lead the fast bowling attack, with Shardul Thakur or Umesh Yadav being the third pacer.

India’s Likely XI vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

