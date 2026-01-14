VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 14: Pithapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the implementation of multiple public welfare and development initiatives in recent months, spanning healthcare access, livelihood support, medical education, and infrastructure development. These initiatives have been carried out with the involvement of the local administration, medical institutions, and social organisations, reflecting a coordinated development approach.

Also Read | What Is Panel System in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026? How To Vote?.

Several programmes were launched or inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA Konidela Pawan Kalyan. On-ground coordination and execution have been led by Jana Sena Veera Mahila leader and SHE Foundation President Dr. Burra Divya Raj.

Cancer Screening and Preventive Healthcare Drive

Also Read | GTA V FiveM Installation Guide: How To Set Up Custom Roleplay Servers in 2026.

A Mega Cancer Screening and Health Camp is being conducted across Pithapuram by GSL-NEO-SHE Foundation in collaboration with other non-governmental organisations under the State Government's P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme. The initiative focuses on early detection and preventive healthcare.

Led by Dr. Burra Divya Raj, the programme follows the STEP framework--Screening, Treatment, Education, and Prevention--aimed at improving awareness and enabling early diagnosis. Medical screenings are conducted with cancer surgeon Dr. Tarun. A mobile medical unit ensures outreach in rural areas. The programme poster was released by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Livelihood Support Through Jana Jeevana Aadhar Mini Shops

Under the Jana Jeevana Aadhar Mini Shops initiative, permanent livelihood opportunities have been provided to differently-abled individuals. Permanent mini-shops were established under the P4 framework with financial support mobilised by Dr. Burra Divya Raj.

Free Dental Health Survey and Treatment Camp

A Mega Free Dental Health Survey and Treatment Camp was conducted between September and December 2025, covering approximately 25,000 households and 35 government schools. Free dental treatment was provided to over 6,000 individuals with support from GSL-NEO institutions.

Medical Education and Alumni Infrastructure

In January 2026, Konidela Pawan Kalyan attended the RAMCOSA 2026 alumni meet at Rangaraya Medical College, where the foundation stone was laid for an alumni-funded administrative block.

Development Works and Cultural Initiatives

During Sankranti 2026, development works worth approximately ₹211 crore were inaugurated, along with announcements on sanitation, welfare, cultural initiatives, and a martial arts training centre.

Ongoing Implementation

The initiatives reflect sustained efforts to improve healthcare, livelihoods, education, and infrastructure through collaboration under the P4 programme, initiated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)