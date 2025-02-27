Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister on Thursday urged that businesses will also have to cater to the agenda of inclusive development through better CSR initiatives, the the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.Delivering the keynote address at 'Bharat Calling Conference 2025' organized by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai, the Union Minister said development cannot happen if there is no inclusive growth in the country, for which targeted interventions like ease of living initiatives for various communities and infrastructure development across the country has been taken up by the government.

He pointed out that It is important to recognise sustainability as a challenge in present times, which along with energy efficiency should be a focus area for businesses.

Delivering the keynote address, Goyal stated that there are huge opportunities unfurling in a country of 1.4 billion people, many of whom are aspirational young people.

There is a deep commitment towards manufacturing, skill development, innovation, as advocated by the Prime Minister himself, which truly makes India as the world's emerging investment destination, he added.

He said that various strategic initiatives of the Government of India, including Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Swacch Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, have collectively prepared the mindset of the nation to be resilient, self-sufficient and become a bigger player in the global trade, even as the the country's economy is transformed in the Amrit Kaal of the coming two decades leading up to 2047.

"We are collectively committed to bring about a prosperous and developed India", he added.

Piyush Goyal further said that India cannot become a developed nation if it does not open up its businesses for international trade. In this context, he named five key enablers for bringing about Viksit Bharat@2047, namely Quality Management and Handholding of Small Business, Sustainability, Inclusive Growth, Skill Development and Competitiveness and Efficiency.

Goyal stated that India is at the crux of a quality revolution. He said that quality has been the biggest casualty in our country in the past and urged that it is time for businesses to adopt modern quality standards and ensure that our ecosystem is trained towards good quality and follow good manufacturing practices.

There are around 700 quality control orders in the country, he informed.

Advocating for quality control by business chambers like IMC would be a great service to the nation, he added.

Goyal further said, adopting and handholding small businesses by the big players of a business for quality control and upgrading their manufacturing practices is also very important.

Speaking about sustainability, he said that it is another important aspect in trade and commerce. Indian ethos traditionally reflect consciousness for sustainability for thousands of years, he added. (ANI)

