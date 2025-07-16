New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with deeptech startups and discussed ways to enhance access to funding, infrastructure support, regulatory facilitation, and global market linkages.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Minister said, "Held a constructive interaction with deeptech startups to understand their experiences & insights and get their feedback."

Also Read | Donald Trump Compares India-US Trade Talks to Indonesian Deal, Says 'America Going To Have Access Into India'.

"Discussions focused on enhanced access to funding, infrastructure support, regulatory facilitation, and global market linkages," he added.

The Minister and Startups exchanged inputs on how to strengthen the deep tech ecosystem and foster innovation across sectors.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 16, 2025: ICICI Lombard, Just Dial and HDFC Life Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

"The dialogue reaffirmed our commitment to building a supportive and future-ready environment for emerging technologies and entrepreneurs," Goyals said.

Goyal on Tuesday chaired the 10th meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC), where he underscored the government's commitment to strengthening India's startup ecosystem, particularly in emerging technologies and deep-tech sectors.

"Highlighted innovation as the foundation for reimagining India's startup ecosystem, with emphasis on advancing R&D and fostering collaboration. Underscored that joint efforts will be key to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape, supporting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," Goyal added in the post.

At the NSAC meeting, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and startup founders, Goyal emphasised innovation and collaboration as the cornerstones for building a future-ready startup environment.

Goyal reiterated the Modi government's continued push to empower entrepreneurs, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities, as part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In January 2020, the central government established NSAC to advise on measures needed to build a strong startup ecosystem and foster innovation.

The council is chaired by the Minister for Commerce & Industry and comprises both official and non-official members. The Council proposes measures to foster innovation, support startups, and enhance the overall startup ecosystem in India.

By the start of the current year, India had over 159,157 DPIIT-recognised startups. As of October 31, 2024, a total of 73,151 recognised startups include at least one woman director, showcasing the rise of women entrepreneurs in India. From 2016 to October 31, 2024, recognised startups have reportedly created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs, making a significant contribution to employment generation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)