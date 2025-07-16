Mumbai, July 16: Snapping a four-day losing streak, Indian equity benchmarks settled higher on Tuesday, July 15. As the bell rings on Wednesday, July 16, traders and investors will gear up for the day’s trading session. ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI), Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL), HDFC Life (NSE: HDFCLIFE), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), and Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH) are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 16.

After a flat start for the day on July 15, the bulls took charge, which helped Nifty to inch closer to 25,250, intraday, led by buying across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 317.45 points or 0.39% at 82,570.91, and the Nifty was up 113.50 points or 0.45% at 25,195.80. Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Rebound in Early Trade After 4 Days of Decline.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, July 16

ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared the April to June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on July 15. The company reported a 28.7% rise in net profit at INR 747.08 crore compared to INR 580.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL)

Just Dial on Tuesday reported a 13% increase in net profit for the April-June quarter to INR 159.6 crore. It had logged a profit of INR 141.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 15, 2025: HCLTech, Tata Technologies and RailTel Corporation Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

HDFC Life (NSE: HDFCLIFE)

On July 15, HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit at INR 546 crore for Q1FY26 as compared to INR 478 crore posted in the year-ago period.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

On July 14, HCLTech reported net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 at INR 3,843 crore, down 9.72% year-on-year. For the quarter ended June 30, HCL reported revenue of INR 30,349 crore, up 8.2% over that in the same period a year earlier.

Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH)

Tata Technologies released its June quarter performance on July 14. The company reported a 5.1% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to INR 170 crore, while sequentially, net profit declined by 9.8%.

After a continuous surge for four days, gold prices morning of July 15 stepped down a bit, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting INR 97,969 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and INR 89,824 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).