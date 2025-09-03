New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, chaired a meeting with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations on Wednesday to address rising global tariffs, explore solutions, and chart a path forward amid shifting trade dynamics.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives of EPCs and Industry Associations, senior officials from the Department of Commerce, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Also Read | 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2 Review: Jenna Ortega's Gothic Supernatural Comedy 'Ambitious and Stylish' but Poorly Executed, Say Critics.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the discussions primarily centred on recent developments regarding tariff increases on certain Indian products.

Exporters and industry representatives highlighted the challenges posed by these tariff barriers, their impact on the competitiveness of Indian goods in key international markets, and emphasized the need for targeted, sector-specific interventions.

Also Read | Bihar: Karma Ekadashi Turns Tragic As 7 Drown in Munger and Nawada While Taking Ritual Baths.

Minister Goyal reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters amidst the evolving global trade scenario.

He assured industry representatives that the Government is actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges.

EPCs and industry associations from sectors including Textiles, Apparel, Engineering, Gems and Jewellery, Leather, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, and Services raised sector-specific concerns.

"They appreciated the Government's proactive engagement and assured their full support in enhancing India's trade resilience," the commerce ministry said.

Emphasising a proactive approach, the Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to find long-term solutions in the national interest.

He urged exporters to upgrade product quality, align with global standards, diversify supply chains, and explore alternate markets. There was a broad consensus on the need for alternative mechanisms, with the Government committed to addressing sectoral concerns and driving sustained export growth

The Minister emphasized that India's long-term goal is to strengthen domestic manufacturing, boost exports. He assured EPC and industry representatives that the Government remains committed to providing a supportive ecosystem through ease of doing business initiatives, targeted trade support, and timely policy interventions to mitigate the impact of rising tariff measures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)