New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has suggested the establishment of a 'Bharat Pavilion' in all major international and domestic fairs to enable the Plantation Boards to showcase their products collectively.

Goyal on Friday reviewed the functioning of the Plantation Boards under the Department of Commerce - Spices Board, Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board and Turmeric Board. Senior officers of the Department of Commerce and the respective Boards attended the meeting.

The Minister emphasised the need to expand export opportunities through market diversification, promotion of value-added products, maintenance of quality standards, and optimum utilisation of the benefits available to India under various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

He stressed the promotion of brand 'India' by the Boards in collaboration with the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), with each contributing equally.

The Minister also directed that all Boards should promote their Geographical Indication (GI) products with 'India' incorporated as part of their logo.

Goyal urged the Boards to ensure the welfare of growers, workers and their families through existing schemes. He underlined the need for skilling programmes for them and directed the Boards to coordinate with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction that capacity building and training programmes were already being undertaken to promote good agricultural practices, quality, and organic production. He further emphasised that all stakeholders of the Boards should be supported through ease of doing business measures, sensitisation and outreach programmes.

The Minister also called upon the Boards to explore the creation of a common incubation centre, on the lines of the Atal Innovation Mission, to encourage research, innovation and start-ups.(ANI)

