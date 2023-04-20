New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pizza Hut, India's most loved and trusted pizza brand is launching a wide variety of 10 new pizzas which are made to match with every possible mood of consumers. Be it an exciting spicy kick they are looking for or the cheesy comfort that they crave, Pizza Hut is giving consumers an ultimate selection of pizzas that will satisfy not only their taste buds, but their mood as well. The brand has roped in megastars Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through a quirky 'Mood Badle, Pizza Badle' campaign which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too. The new range will be available at all 800 Pizza Hut restaurants in India across dine-in, delivery and takeaway at a great value price starting at Rs. 299 for two personal pizzas. Pizza Hut's new range includes 10 exciting and unique flavours like Mazedar Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others. Loaded with abundant toppings, the pizzas have been made even more indulgent and craveable with specially crafted sauces in much-loved glocal flavours such as Mint Mayo and Texas Garlic which are liberally drizzled on top. The brand has introduced a Makhni sauce to appeal to Indian palates. All flavours of the range have been especially curated to make the pizzas immensely craveable - be it the buttery Makhni sauce that has been used at the base of Mazedar Makhni Paneer, or the creamy, gooey and cheesy base sauce of Cheezy Mushroom Magic, with distinct flavours of mushrooms and olives. Speaking about the launch, Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, "Our mood plays an important role in deciding our food cravings and we wanted to give consumers different options for their varied moods. This was our inspiration behind launching an extensive range of 10 new pizzas with so many added flavourful ingredients, for the first time. We now have something for everyone to indulge in every day, from the familiar and comforting to the bold and exciting flavours. We are confident that consumers will love the wide variety being introduced and elevate their mood anytime, any day with Pizza Hut pizzas." To connect with consumers at every touchpoint, Pizza Hut will be rolling out a massive 360-degree "Mood Badle, Pizza Badle" marketing campaign across television, digital social media platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding. The brand is launching two separate TVCs featuring Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill seated in a Pizza Hut restaurant and getting the perfect pizza recommendations from the server as per their changing moods, such as Nawabi Murg Makhni for Saif because he feels like a king every time he visits Pizza Hut, or Creamy Mushroom for Shehnaaz's not-so-happy mood.

Shehnaaz Gill TVC: https://youtu.be/wiVIqAojgiYSaif Ali Khan TVC: https://youtu.be/pwe1Piu4eps Pizza Hut has reached a significant milestone by opening its 800th store in India and expanded its presence to 199 total cities. The brand continues with its bold new brand platform, 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' which promises delicious, fresh and Dil Satisfying Pizzas made with fresh dough, every day. This is offered at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut's warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of 'Trust in Every Bite'.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most-recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 18000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. In June 1996, Pizza Hut made its foray into India with a restaurant in Bangalore and was the first international restaurant chain to pioneer this category. The restaurant brand offers an exciting menu consisting of its signature pizzas, appetizers, pasta, desserts and beverages. Pizza Hut India has been recognized by ET Brand Equity as the 'Most Trusted Food Service Brand' for 13 years and has been felicitated with the title of India's 70 Most Trusted Power Brands in 2017-2018. In 2021, Pizza Hut India was recognized as the 3rd best, most trusted brand in the Asia Pacific region by Campaign Asia and won the silver award in February 2022 at the ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards for its hugely successful Influencer Marketing campaign for Momo Mia pizza. Amongst other awards, Pizza Hut bagged the award for Best Influencer Campaign at IPRCCA 2022 and the Most Admired Food Service Retailer Award for Marketing and Promotions at Pepsi Images Food Awards 2022. Pizza Hut India also won Gold in Best Promotion of TV Show on social media, Gold for Best Movie Promotion on social media and Silver for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign at Mad Over Marketing Awards 2022. Pizza Hut is the most preferred pizza brand in India, given its freshest, tastiest & affordable Pizzas.

Website: https://www.pizzahut.co.in/ Social media pages:@pizzahut_india (Instagram)@pizzahutindia (Facebook)@PizzaHutIN (Twitter)

