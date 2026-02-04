Plant-Based Eating Moves Into the Mainstream as Over 3,00,000 Indians Try Vegan This January

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: Plant-based eating is no longer a niche lifestyle choice in India. This January, 3,20,809 Indians embraced eating vegan, signalling a growing shift in how the country is thinking about food, health and sustainability. From corporate offices and hotels to cafes, retailers and community organisations, vegan choices are increasingly finding space in everyday Indian life.

Also Read | KDMC Mayor Election 2026: Advocate Harshali Chaudhary Elected Mayor of Kalyan Dombivli; All About the Shiv Sena Leader.

The scale and diversity of participation during Veganuary 2026 highlight how mainstream the movement has become. Notably, over 30,000 people accessed Veganuary's Hindi-language resources, reflecting a growing demand for plant-based information beyond English-speaking urban audiences. The uptake of regional language resources points to veganism's expanding reach across demographics and geographies.

Workplaces across sectors also embraced the shift. Members of the Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club marked the Veganuary Workplace Challenge by organising a health and wellness webinar led by nutritionist Roshni Sanghvi, focusing on the practical and nutritional aspects of plant-based diets. Companies including To Be Honest, OpenText, DN Jewels and Cambridge University Press encouraged employees to take the Veganuary Challenge, integrating plant-based eating into corporate wellness initiatives.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026 Date in UAE: When Will Ramzan Start?.

Hospitality and food service brands responded to rising consumer interest by expanding vegan offerings. Hilton Hotels introduced a Veganuary menu across India in partnership with Good Dot, bringing plant-based options into premium dining spaces nationwide. Popular cafe chain Chaayos launched an oat milk option for their chai, reflecting the growing demand for dairy-free alternatives in everyday beverages.

Retailers and food brands also joined in, with nearly 150 brands, restaurants and retailers rolling out Veganuary-specific offers and menu additions. Established names such as Nature's Basket and Super You were among those that introduced special promotions, making plant-based products more visible and accessible to consumers.

According to Prashanth Vishwanath, India Director, Veganuary, the numbers point to a broader cultural shift rather than a temporary trend.

"What we're seeing now is a clear signal that plant-based eating has entered the mainstream in India," Vishwanath said. "When hundreds of thousands of people, major employers, global hospitality brands and everyday cafes all move in the same direction, it shows that vegan food is no longer seen as alternative- it's becoming part of the normal food conversation."

Veganuary's recent launch of the Plant-protein Cookbook and activity on the Veganuary India Instagram page further reflect this momentum, with stories highlighting increased availability of vegan products, greater awareness of plant-based nutrition and strong consumer curiosity around sustainable diets.

As awareness around health, climate impact and food choices continues to grow, January's participation suggests that plant-based eating in India is evolving from a month-long challenge into a lasting shift- one that is increasingly visible across workplaces, menus and shopping baskets nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)