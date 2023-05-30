PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30: PlasmaGen Biosciences ('PlasmaGen'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on blood plasma-derived pharmaceutical products for India and emerging markets, recently celebrated the official opening of the company's new manufacturing plant for blood plasma-derived protein therapeutics in Kolar, Bengaluru. Spread across 8 acres, this state-of-the-art facility consists of multiple connected, yet independently operable blocks that support various operations of the manufacturing process. The facility will serve to significantly improve the supply-demand scenario for blood-plasma derived products at affordable prices.

Also Read | Myntra EORS-18: Myntra End of Reason Sale Set To Go Live on June 1, Offers 20 Lakh Styles Across Over 6,000 Brands.

"PlasmaGen's new facility is the latest example of our investment in the future - which includes advancing our growing capabilities in manufacturing plasma-derived products at scale," said Vinod Nahar, Founder & Managing Director, PlasmaGen Biosciences. "At this facility, which also houses the largest R&D infrastructure and quality control lab in the blood plasma industry in the country, we aim to produce multiple plasma products like albumin, immunoglobulins and coagulation factors in our mission to be a trusted and leading Indian biopharmaceutical company, dedicated towards improving the health and quality of life of patients."

While blood plasma products have been widely used in developed countries for several decades, emerging economies like India are seeing a significant growth in their adoption due to higher awareness of their benefits amongst the physician community, increasing insurance penetration, rising affordability, and a growing rate of immune deficiency disorders.

Also Read | BGMI Relaunched With Brand-New Map, In-game Events: Battlegrounds Mobile India Video Game Now Available for All Indian Users.

The WHO estimates that India requires to process 7 million litres of blood plasma (versus 1 million litres today), to effectively address the potential domestic demand. In addition, 91 countries are dependent on imported plasma derived products, indicating a massive opportunity for Indian manufacturers to effectively address the demand in emerging markets.

While the government is playing an enabling role by increasing state funding for plasma product procurement and instituting positive policy interventions such as allowing plasma imports and creating incentives for domestic manufacturers, the current manufacturing capacity for plasma products in India has not been able to keep up with the rapidly growing demand.

With the launch of this new facility, PlasmaGen is on a mission to improve the accessibility of blood-plasma derived products to patients in India and emerging countries. The manufacturing plant has an initial capacity to process 5,00,000 litres of plasma annually using a process technology that has been developed in-house over traditionally available technologies, resulting in higher yields of very high-quality products. The facility will produce multiple plasma products like albumin, immunoglobulins and coagulation factors. Additional capacity has been incorporated into the design, allowing PlasmaGen to expand its product portfolio in the future.

Looking ahead, the company will strengthen its team creating employment opportunities for more than 500 people, becoming the leading fully integrated pure-play plasma products company in the country.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, PlasmaGen Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on blood plasma-derived pharmaceutical products in India. The company sells life-saving drugs such as albumin, intravenous immunoglobulin, rabies immunoglobulin, hepatitis B immunoglobulin and RhD immunoglobulin (anti-D) under its own brand name to private hospitals and state governments in India and other emerging markets. In India, PlasmaGen has built out a national presence across 70+ cities, covering more than 5000 physicians and hospitals, including most of the leading national hospital chains, through a robust end-to-end cold chain network.

For more information visit https://www.plasmagen.com/index.php/about_us

Contact:pr@plasmagen.in+91 80 421 54536

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)