New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to new appointees in various government departments and organizations.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey.

"Today, India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today's world. Today, the Government of India is recognized as a decisive government. Today, the government is known for its progressive economic and social decisions," he said.

He said National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the present government and expressed happiness that the BJP and NDA-ruled states are also organizing similar Rozgar Melas on a regular basis.

Noting that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal has just begun, PM Modi said that this is a very significant moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute towards making India a developed country in the next 25 years.

"Along with the present, you must give everything for the future of the country", the Prime Minister said.

He congratulated new appointees and their family members on the occasion and talked about the emerging opportunities for employment and self-employment in the economy.

Referring to initiatives like Mudra Scheme and Startup India, he said youngsters are also becoming job creators.

The Prime Minister said that campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented and added that institutions like SSC, UPSC, and RRB are also focussing on making the recruitment process simple and transparent and have reduced the time cycle of recruitment from one-two years to a few months.

PM Modi said India is taking its economy to new heights as he pointed out the challenges including the economic recession, the global pandemic and the disruption in the supply chain due to the ongoing war.

He cited investment by multinationals and said new industries boost employment opportunities. Highlighting the policies of the present government that have created lakhs of employment opportunities in the private sector, the Prime Minister gave the example of the automobile sector which contributes more than 6.5 per cent to the GDP of the country.

He mentioned that the growth of the automotive industry in India can be witnessed by the growing export of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three and two-wheelers to various countries and that the automotive industry which was worth Rs 5 lakh crore ten years ago, stands at more than Rs 12 lakh crore today.

"The expansion of electric mobility is also taking place in India. The PLI scheme is also helping the automotive industry," PM Modi said.

He said that India is a more stable, safe and strong country compared the period a decade ago.

Taking a veiled dig at the Congress-led government, he said "scam and misuse of the public money was the hallmark of governance" earlier.

Noting that India has made huge investments in its physical and social infrastructure, PM Modi talked about the government's efforts to ensure safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He informed that about Rs 4 lakh crore are being spent on Jal Jeevan Mission.

"At the time of its inception, on average, 15 out of 100 rural habitats had piped water and now the number has risen to 62 out of every 100 households. And the work is going on at a rapid pace." There are an estimated 130 districts that have reported full coverage of piped water.

"This is resulting in saving time and freedom from many waterborne diseases. Studies have shown that clean water has prevented about 4 lakh diarrhoea-related deaths and financial savings of 8 lakh crore rupees of people which were spent in managing water and treatment of diseases," PM Modi said.

He asked the candidates to understand the multiplier effect of the government schemes.

PM Modi talked about the ills of "dynasty politics and nepotism in the recruitment process". He highlighted the issue of the "cash for jobs scam" that has been unearthed in one of the states and warned the youth about such a system.

Throwing light on the details that have emerged of a recruitment case, he asked "how a rate card was prepared for every job posting similar to that of a menu card in a restaurant".

He also highlighted the "land-for-jobs scam" where the then railway minister of the country had allegedly acquired land exchange for jobs and remarked that the case is being investigated by CBI and pending in courts.

The Prime Minister warned the youth about political parties which engage in dynastic politics and loot the youth of the nation in the name of jobs.

"On one hand we have political parties that present a rate card for jobs. On the other hand, it is the present government that is safeguarding the future of the youth. Now the country will decide whether the future of the youth will be governed by the rate card or by safeguard," the Prime Minister said.

He alleged that some political parties were trying to divide the people in the name of language while the BJP-led government is making language a strong medium of employment. He said that emphasis on recruitment examinations in the mother tongue is benefiting the youth.

The Prime Minister referred to the government systems and the way government employees' work is changing rapidly in today's fast-moving India.

He recalled the time when common citizens of the country used to visit government offices and said the government is reaching the homes of the citizens by taking its services to their doorstep.

He cited the example of digital services through mobile apps which have made it easy to avail government facilities and said Public Grievance System being strengthened.

He said the new appointees must work with full sensitivity towards the citizens of the country. "You have to take these reforms further. And with all this, you should always maintain your learning instinct," he said.

He also touched upon the online portal iGoT which recently crossed the 1 million mark in user base and urged them to take full advantage of the courses available on the online portal. "In the journey of the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, let us together move forward towards realizing the vision of a developed India", the Prime Minister said.

Forty-three places across the country were connected with the programme during the Prime Minister's address.

An official release said that Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The new appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format. (ANI)

