Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 11: Today marked a significant milestone in the infrastructure development of the National Capital Region as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway. The 18.7 km segment in Gurgaon was completed last year, with the remaining 10 km within Delhi expected to be finished in the coming months. The construction of the Dwarka Expressway, with an outlay of approximately Rs 9,000 crore, is poised to transform the region's connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by government officials and industry leaders, highlighted the strategic importance of the expressway in enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon, while also easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time for commuters.

Among the stakeholders poised to benefit from the expressway's completion is the real estate sector, with developers anticipating a surge in demand and investment opportunities along the corridor. Elan Group, a leading real estate developer, stands at the forefront of this transformative moment with two key projects along the Dwarka Expressway - Elan The Presidential & Elan Miracle.

Commenting on the occasion, Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group stated, "The completion of the Dwarka Expressway marks a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development, opening new avenues for growth and investment. Our flagship residential project, Elan The Presidential, located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, promises to redefine luxury living with its meticulously designed residences and world-class amenities. Additionally, our retail project Elan Miracle, strategically located in Sector 84 along the Dwarka Expressway offers an unparalleled environment for retail experiences to residents of that area. We are confident that these projects will contribute to the vibrant landscape of the region and offer unmatched opportunities for residents and investors alike."

Elan The Presidential, located at Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram is the first residential project in Elan Group's portfolio after successfully developing retail, hospitality, and commercial projects across Gurugram. Spread across 30 acres, the project will have approximately 2000 super luxury residences (4, 5 BHK, and Duplex Penthouses) ranging from INR 8 - 15 crores. The project is planned to be developed in phases out of which in Phase 1 Elan Group has launched 728 residences. The master planning has been done by Foster + Partners, conceptualized by UHA London, landscaping by SWA, Lighting by CD+M Lighting Design Group, and the water features by WET Design.

Elan Miracle, located at Sector 84, right on Dwarka Expressway, makes it more convenient for the residents of neighbouring areas to experience the retail, shopping and entertainment under one roof. Zudio was recently opened at Elan Miracle, other prominent brands at Elan Miracle include PVR, Haldiram's, Mastizone, Dominos, KFC, Geetanjali Salon, Apple, Samsung, Anytime Fitness and many more.

