Mumbai, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a state-of-the-art greenfield airport set to transform air connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the airport is operated by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL) a joint venture (JV) between Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, holding 74 per cent and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) holding 26 per cent.

The project aims to ease congestion at the Mumbai International Airport and position Navi Mumbai as a global aviation and logistics hub. Located at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, about 37 kilometres from South Mumbai, NMIA is spread over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres). The airport's architecture is inspired by the lotus, India's national flower, featuring 12 sculptural feature columns symbolising unfurling petals and 17 mega columns supporting the terminal roof canopies

The first phase of the project inaugurated by PM Modi includes a single integrated terminal for domestic and international operations with a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The final phase will expand the capacity to 90 MPPA. Navi Mumbai International Airport Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Launches Phase 1 of NMIA, Air India Says ‘We're So Excited’.

The airport features two parallel Code F-compliant runways, each measuring 3,700 metres in length and 60 metres in width. Terminal 1 includes 66 check-in counters, 22 self-baggage drop points, 29 aerobridges, and 10 bus boarding gates, designed to deliver a seamless passenger experience. The cargo complex, with a capacity of 0.5 million metric tonnes annually in the initial phase, integrates fully automated cargo handling, shipment tracking, and paperless operations. It also includes temperature-controlled zones for pharmaceuticals and perishables, dedicated express cargo and drone handling zones, and specialised facilities for valuables and live animals.

NMIA is envisioned as a 5G-connected smart airport, featuring contactless processing under Digi Yatra, zero manual ID checks, and IoT-enabled real-time monitoring systems. Adani OneApp will offer passengers digital access to retail, dining, and lounge services. The airport will host over 110 retail and F&B outlets, CIP lounges accommodating 500 passengers. A transit hotel with 80 rooms and baggage delivery and wrapping services are also part of the passenger amenities. Navi Mumbai International Airport Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of NMIA Built at Cost of Around INR 19,650 Crore (Watch Video).

Planned as a Green Airport, NMIA integrates sustainability at every level, with 47 MW of solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and electric vehicle (EV) operations. NMIA is certified by international agencies, including IATA's Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The airport enjoys strong multimodal connectivity, located 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust, enhancing its strategic advantage for air cargo and logistics.

