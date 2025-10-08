Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, October 8. The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was built at a cost of around INR 19,650 crore. Meanwhile, Air India has extended greetings to the newly-launched Navi Mumbai Airport and said they are "so excited". Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Air India wrote, "Every new runway brings Air India one step closer to connecting all of India to the world. Many congratulations on your launch, @navimumairport! Mumbai’s second airport is a yet another reflection of India’s ascent in global aviation and its aspirations, and we’re so excited!" Navi Mumbai International Airport Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of NMIA Built at Cost of Around INR 19,650 Crore (Watch Video).

‘We're So Excited’: Air India on Navi Mumbai Airport Launch

Every new runway brings Air India one step closer to connecting all of India to the world. Many congratulations on your launch, @navimumairport! Mumbai’s second airport is a yet another reflection of India’s ascent in global aviation and its aspirations, and we’re so excited! — Air India (@airindia) October 8, 2025

