New Delhi [India], March 22: The Poultry Federation of India (PFI) and the USA Poultry and Eggs Export Council (USAPEEC) have joined forces to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is a significant step forward in combating protein deficiency through the promotion of poultry protein knowledge and consumption.

Protein deficiency stands as a critical concern, as emphasized by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which underscores the necessity of adequate protein intake for optimal health. Despite these recommendations, the average dietary protein consumption in India remains below the desired levels, contributing to health challenges. With the average intake hovering around 0.6g per kg of ideal body weight, there exists a clear imperative to bridge this gap.

The signing ceremony brought together esteemed representatives from both organizations, including Greg Tyler, President & CEO USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, Clay M. Hamilton, Agricultural Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, USDA, and Ramesh Khatri, Chairman, Sanjeev Gupta, Vice President (HQ), Ricky Thaper, Treasurer and Parveen Kumar, Vice-President, North Zone of the Poultry Federation of India. Their addresses underscored the significance of this partnership in addressing critical nutritional needs and fostering international cooperation in the poultry industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Tyler, President of USAPEEC, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Poultry Federation of India to address the protein deficiency in India. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we aim to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of poultry products and contribute to improving the health and well-being."

The collaborative approach encompasses a range of initiatives, including educational, research and development, expansion of market opportunities, and campaigns to raise nutritional awareness. By combining their expertise, both organizations aspire to raise awareness about the nutritional advantages of poultry products.

This partnership symbolizes a shared dedication to enhancing the nutritional landscape and fostering a healthier, protein-rich future.

