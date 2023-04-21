Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Power Mech Projects on Friday said it received an order of Rs 720 crore from different clients.

Power Mech Projects in a statement shared with exchanges said the company has bagged Rs 362 crore for the construction of Government Medical College & Hospital for Uttara Khand Pey Jal Nigam, Uttarakhand.

The company also said it bagged orders for distribution works under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPPKWCL) of Khargone Circle at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and the railway electrification of 25 KV OHE works for Mysuru Division in Karnataka. The said orders are worth Rs 162 crore.

The firm has said in the statement that it received an order worth Rs 106 crore for the balance of erection works and refurbishment of Monnet Ispat's 2x525 MW coal-fired plant at Angul in Odisha, close to the site of another Group company, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd's (JSPL) steel-making facility.

Further, the company has also received an order worth Rs 90 crore for the operation and maintenance of a complete seawater intake system of a 702 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant of GSPC Pipavav Power Company at Pipavav in Gujarat.

This also included the mechanical maintenance services of the turbine of generator and auxiliaries, the balance construction of plant Adani, for 5X660 MW Tiroda thermal power plant, Tiroda, Maharashtra, and the mechanical maintenance of boiler and auxiliaries for 6x660 MW Sasan UMPP of Reliance Power in Sasan.

Lastly, it also included the laying of steel pipeline and associated works of city gas distribution networks for the West Bengal Cluster of HPCL.

The company's net profit rose 54 per cent to Rs 50.62 crore in the third quarter of 2022-23 (Q3 FY23) over Q3 FY22. (ANI)

