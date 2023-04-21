Having dropped points in their last two matches, Arsenal will be facing Southampton in their next game in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 22. The match will take place in Emirates Stadium, London and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 table. The Gunners have gathered 74 points from 31 matches and are chasing their first EPL title since the 2003-04 season. On the other hand, Southampton are battling relegation. The Saints are the bottom of the table with 23 points from 31 matches. They are in desperate need of wins and will be aiming to stun the league leaders. Meanwhile, those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of the Arsenal vs Southampton game can find them below. Who Is Bruna Biancardi, Neymar Jr's Pregnant Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together? View Photos of Couple, Love Story and Timeline of Their Relationship.

In both their last matches, Arsenal gave away a 2-0 lead and failed to bag three points. Mikel Arteta's side have one of the best defensive records in the division and will have to take care of this issue in the upcoming games. Gabriel Jesus has been in good form since return and the Brazilian will be leading the lines for the Gunners. Bukayo Saka missed a penalty in the last game but should keep his place in the team. Arsenal will be missing quite a few important players like William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Takahiro Tomiyasu for this clash.

Southampton have failed to win their last six matches. They have scored (24) the least amount of goals in this season's Premier League. Meanwhile, their defense has also struggled to keep clean sheets. Despite the poor record, Southampton have players like James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Salisu, who can change the course of the game at any time. Southampton earlier drew their first-leg match against Arsenal and can take inspiration from this performance.

When is Arsenal vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Arsenal will be taking on Southampton in their next match in Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 21. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They however will need a subscription to watch this game. Arsenal are the clear favourites and should bag all three points.

