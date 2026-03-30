VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30: PPS Motors, part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, launched the all-new Renault Duster in Hyderabad, with turbo petrol prices starting at INR 10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) and dispatches now underway nationwide. Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of French carmaker - Renault Group, built the new Duster on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), with a clear focus on structural robustness, efficiency and future-readiness. Its true SUV proportions, best in segment approach and departure angles and high ground clearance reinforce off-road credibility while supporting everyday usability. The new duster was launched at PPS Motors' showrooms at Kukatpally and LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

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The new Renault Duster combines strong performance with best ride and handling, engineered and tested specifically for Indian driving conditions. The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a 6-speed manual transmission. Vehicle dynamics have been validated by IDIADA across ride, handling, steering and braking performance, with the chassis tuned for stability, comfort and confidence across varied Indian road surfaces.

According to Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Renault India, "The new Renault Duster reflects exactly what Indian customers expect today: strong performance, real-world durability and everyday usability. With 163 PS from the Turbo TCe 160 and the advanced RGMP platform, it delivers genuine gains in ride, handling and robustness. Backed by flexible ownership options including subscription and a 7-year warranty, the SUV is engineered for how India actually drives."

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Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, "Renault's new Duster is one of the most awaited SUV launches this year, building on the original Duster's legacy of redefining the segment with performance and practicality. The new Duster builds on this legacy with best-in-segment capabilities, advanced Google Automotive Services, and cutting-edge display features, making it highly compelling for SUV enthusiasts. With encouraging pre-bookings of new Duster already, PPS Renault is confident of further strengthening its position in the segment.

Inside, the driver-focused cockpit features improved ergonomics, strong outward visibility and enhanced seating comfort, alongside Google Automotive Services integrated into the OpenR Link multimedia system for seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play.

The new Duster is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Key highlights include full LED lighting, OpenR Link multimedia with Google built-in, panoramic sunroof and electric powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera

Strong early demand has been led by the Turbo TCe 160, which accounts for over 90% of petrol bookings across markets. Customers can access a special introductory price of INR 10.29 Lakh until March 31, 2026 through the R-Pass pre-booking programme. Renault is also introducing flexible subscription options alongside a 7-year Renault Forever warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance at authorised Renault service centres.

The E-Tech Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80% EV driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance. In major metro markets, nearly 40% of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings, and Renault confirmed that planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.

VARIANTS: KEY FEATURES

1. AUTHENTIC, is the essential car with all necessary features- Eco LED headlamps- LED tail lamps- Signature grill with DUSTER emblem- Skid plates- LED turn indicators on ORVM - Reinforced wheel arches & door side protection- 7" TFT driver display- All power windows with auto up/down- Central console with sliding armrest- Auto headlamp- One touch LED room lights- Rear AC vents- Remote keyless entry- 35 safety features as standard including 6 Airbags, TPMS, HSA, ESP

2. EVOLUTION. mid-range offer, a perfect balance between look, equipment, comfort and safety.- LED horizontal rear light bar- 43.18cm (17-inch) ocean alloy wheels- Longitudinal roof bars with 50kg load capacity- Shark-fin antenna- Rear wiper, washer & defogger- 10.1" openR link multimedia- Steering mounted audio & phone controls- Wireless smartphone replication- Turn by turn navigation and music information on driver display- Cruise control & speed limiter- Electrical adjustable door mirrors- 2 front & 2 rear Type C USB sockets- Rear view camera- Electric parking brake (DCT only)- Paddle shifters (DCT only)

3. TECHNO: a high range car combining comfort and connected equipment.- Full LED headlamps- LED fog lamps- LED puddle lamps- Skid plates- Electric panoramic sunroof- Electric powered tailgate - Connected car services with MYR app- Renault hands-free access card with a push button start- Welcome & goodbye sequence- Approach unlock & walkaway closing- Wireless smartphone charging- Autofold ORVM- Bezel less auto-dimming rearview mirror- Automatic dual-zone air conditioning- High center console with e-shifter (DCT only)- Center console with cooling storage (DCT only)

4. TECHNO+: a bridge between the comfort of techno & the fully loaded iconic- 45.72cm (18-inch) "outback" diamond cut alloy wheels- Acoustic windshield- hill descent control- blind spot warning- front & side park assist- 10.25" TFT driver display

5. ICONIC: a fully loaded car for most demanding customers who want no compromise and want to have the full experience on board.- 10.1" openR link multimedia system with google built-in- Google Play- Google Assistant- Google Maps- Map replication in driver display- Electric front seats with 6-way adjust & manual lumbar adjust- Ventilated front seats- Mountain jade leatherette seat upholstery with Renault logo pattern- Mountain jade leatherette wrap, carbon finish and Duster emblem with iconic yellow stitch on upper dashboard- 360⁰ around view 3D camera- 17 ADAS features- Rain sensing wipers- Multisense driving modes with 48 colour ambient lighting customization (comfort, eco, perso)- PM2.5 filter with Clean Air AQI display & ionizer- Arkamys auditorium sound system with 6 speakers

An iconic launch edition trim will also be available with exclusive design elements celebrating the Duster spirit of outdoors and adventure. - Himalayan-inspired side embellisher- Iconic yellow door decal- Iconic yellow accents on front grille, roof bars & tailgate- 45.72cm (18") "Adventure" black alloy wheels

PRICESStandard Prices (INR)- Turbo TCe 100- Authentic: ₹10,49,000- Evolution: ₹11,69,000- Techno: ₹13,49,000- Turbo TCe 160- Evolution: ₹12,99,000- Techno: ₹14,49,000- Techno+: ₹15,29,000- Iconic: ₹16,99,000- Turbo TCe 160 DCT- Evolution: ₹14,49,000- Techno: ₹15,89,000- Techno+: ₹16,69,000- Iconic: ₹18,49,000R-Pass Prices (INR)- Turbo TCe 100- Authentic: ₹10,29,000- Evolution: ₹11,39,000- Techno: ₹13,19,000- Turbo TCe 160- Evolution: ₹12,69,000- Techno: ₹14,19,000- Techno+: ₹14,99,000- Iconic: ₹16,59,000- Turbo TCe 160 DCT- Evolution: ₹13,99,000- Techno: ₹15,49,000- Techno+: ₹16,29,000- Iconic: ₹18,09,000Notes- R-pass prices applicable till 31st March 2026- Dual-tone exterior available at an additional ₹20,000 on Techno, Techno+, and Iconic variants

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:Engine- Turbo TCe 100- Displacement: 999 cc- Number of Cylinders: Not specified- Maximum Power: 100 ps @ 5000 rpm- Maximum Torque: 166 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm- Transmission: 6-speed manual- Turbo TCe 160- Displacement: 1333 cc- Number of Cylinders: 4- Maximum Power: 163 ps @ 5250 rpm- Maximum Torque: 280 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm- Transmission: 6-speed manual / 6-speed DCT- Fuel Type- Petrol (E20 compatible)Steering- Type: Electric power steeringSuspension- Front: MacPherson strut with lower transverse link & anti-roll bar- Rear: Twist beam suspension with anti-roll bar & coil springBrakes- Front: Disc- Rear: Drum (MT only), Disc (DCT only)Wheels & Tyres- Turbo TCe 100: 225/60 R17- Turbo TCe 160:- 225/60 R17- 225/55 R18Dimensions & Capacities- Overall Length: 4,346 mm- Overall Width: 1,815 mm- Overall Height (with Roof Bars): 1,701 mm- Wheelbase: 2,657 mm- Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres- Ground Clearance: 212 mm- Boot Space:- 518 litres (till parcel shelf)- 700 litres (till roof)

ABOUT RENAULT Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the 'Renaulution' strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced, and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy, and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of close to 350+ sales and 450+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

About PPS Motors: PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

- Renault IndiaMr. Nabeel A Khan | DVP & Director of Public Affairs, PR & Communications and CSRNabeel.Khan@renault.com- PPS MotorsMr. Vishal Thapa | Head - PR & Media Relations Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.com

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