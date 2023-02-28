New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Primary education or elementary education is typically the first stage of formal education that establishes a solid foundation for learning. Last year, 'Praadis Education', a company delivering digital education all across India and beyond, launched its kids-exclusive app that could help little learners firm-up their formative years.

As soon as the 'Praadis Kids Learning App' entered the ed-tech realm, it started to gain popularity as a source of education for kids pursuing their primary education. The 'App' provides services to the young learners from Kindergarten to Second Grade. Its design is one that is most attractive and user-friendly as these new-comers in education require help with not just their cognitive capabilities but also with the handling of technology. It is specially fashioned to cater junior kids and preschoolers keeping in mind their sensitivity towards the technical environment.

While digital education has proven to be advantageous in terms of flexibility and personalized learning, one can also continuously augment and expand content through digital means. The rapid increase in internet penetration has created a conducive environment for moving towards digital education. Wielding this technological setup, 'Praadis Kids Learning App' runs on a synchronous model. It is real-time teaching and learning that happens collaboratively and at the same time with a group of online learners or even individually, and usually a teacher, or some method of instant feedback is employed through video conference, involving a two-way video. This way the teacher gets to keep an eye on every individual thereby demanding focus and attention on the learner's part.

The curriculum for 'Praadis Kids Learning app' is standardized picking the best bits from NCERT, CBSE, ICSE & IB curriculums. It has educational games along with art and craft, a special section called the 'FUN ZONE' that gets students to participate in a host of fun activities like drawing, crafts, coloring, solving puzzles, and games. The content is presented in storytelling format of learning to raise engagement levels.

Based on structured schedule of classes over the week, parents are sent reminders through E-mails, messages, or WhatsApp to keep them aware of the upcoming live classes. The 'Praadis Analytics' section tells parents all about the key areas of performance keeping them informed at every step of the child's growth.

Granted these features and plenty others, a numerous people are loving their association with the 'Praadis Kids Learning App'. A great deal of tools that it supplies for changing stressful education into joyful learning is something that has primarily contributed for it to become the best-seller App from Praadis Education.

