National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect’. Science still remains a largely unexplored area for Indian filmmakers, with Bollywood producing much fewer films than Hollywood in the sci-fi genre. However, the Indian film industry has produced a few jewels in the science-fiction category. Here is a list of Indian sci-fi films that you can watch on this special day.

1. Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya Movie (Photo Credits: Film Stills)

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan the film starred his son Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around Rohit, a mentally disturbed youngster who was injured while still in his mother's womb. He unintentionally sends a signal to aliens visiting Earth. They leave behind an alien who transforms Rohit's life and makes him extraordinarily intelligent.

2. Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal Movie (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the movie had an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi. The film is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013. Released in the year 2019, the film received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

3. Ra. One

Ra. One Movie (Photo Credits: Film Stills)

Ra. One was one of the most talked-about films in 2011. The sci-fi film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. Ra.One is known for its outstanding VFX.

4. Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

This film is set in the future and focuses on current environmental challenges in Delhi. This 2017 short film was helmed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan depicts a future in which carbon is the sole gas found in the atmosphere and oxygen must be purchased to exist.

5. Robot

Robot (Photo Credits: Promotional Stills)

Released in the year 2010, ‘Robot’ starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. The film’s plot revolved around a scientist Vaseegaran to control his Robot, named Chitti after he started exhibiting human emotions.