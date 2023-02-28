New Delhi, February 28 : French auto maker Citroen has launched its first EV (electric vehicle) in the Indian car market. The new Citroen eC3 all-electric hatchback looks quite similar to its ICE counterpart and is aimed to offer a good EV experience.

This new e-hatchback offers a range of 320 km and packs in nice features to please the modern car buyers of India. Let’s find out more about this new kid on the EV block. Hyundai Alcazar 2023 Update Comes With a New Turbo Petrol Engine; Find Specs, Pre-Bookings Details and More Here.

Citroen eC3 – Design, Features & Specs :

The newly launched Citroen eC3 flaunts a cool, contemporary overall styling with some bold styling elements, sleek lighting and chrome highlights to offer a chic visual appeal. On the whole, it looks very similar to its fuel sipping sibling, but albeit with distinctive styling elements to mark it as an EV. New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Altroz Racer to Tiago EV Blitz; Find Key Details About Upcoming Cars From Tata Motors.

The eC3 comes to India in two variants, namely - Live and Feel. It boasts of a quite a feature-rich cabin offering a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, height adjustable driver’s seat, ABS, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors and more than 35 connected car features apart from others.

The eC3 gets powered by a front-mounted electric motor that is good to offer 56 BHP of power and 143 Nm of peak torque. The all-electric car can do the 0-60 km/h sprint in just 6.8 seconds, and offers a top speed of 107 kmph. The EV packs in a 29.2 kWh battery that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 320 km.

The Citroen eC3 EV comes along with a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger that supports fast charging. As per the company, the EV takes 57 minutes to get charged from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.

Citroen eC3 – Price & Warranty :

Citroen eC3 has launched with a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh that extends up to Rs. Rs 12.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The car is available for bookings.

The Citroen is offering the eC3 EV with a 3 year / 1,25,000km warranty, while also offering a 7 year / 1,40,000 km warranty on the battery pack and 5 year / 1,00,000 km warranty on the electric motor of the car to provide peace of mind to the customer.

