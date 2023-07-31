NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Obtaining a loan can be an onerous process involving lengthy application procedures, with funds being disbursed after a few days. However, if one is in an emergency and requires immediate access to funds, you can skip the lengthy process by availing of a pre-approved loan offer. Bajaj Finance has introduced Insta Personal Loans as an effective solution to cover unexpected expenses. It is an instant loan that provides customers with quick funds within minutes. Existing customers are eligible for pre-approved Insta Personal Loans of up to Rs. 12,76,500, with funds disbursed within 30 minutes to 4 hours. New customers can instantly check their pre-assigned loan limit using their mobile number and OTP. These pre-approved offers speed up, simplify, and further enhance the convenience of getting access to funds, allowing individuals to meet their urgent financial requirements with ease.

Here is how customers can get their Insta Personal Loan

The process of securing an Insta Personal Loan is straightforward. Customers can visit the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on "CHECK OFFER". After entering their 10-digit mobile number and OTP, the screen will display a pre-assigned loan limit. Customers then have the choice of adjusting the loan amount and tenure options that best suits their needs. Depending on their profile, some customers may need to submit basic KYC documents.

Since these are pre-approved offers, there is no delay caused due to lengthy approval processes. Once the application is completed, the funds are disbursed within minutes.

Here are some of the significant benefits of a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan

Seamless application process

Customers can skip the hassle of going through a lengthy application procedure to determine their eligible loan amount. Both existing and new customers can conveniently check their loan offers using their mobile number and OTP, providing them access to funds within minutes.

No income verification or KYC is required*

Select existing customers can be eligible for an Insta Personal Loan without having to submit any documentation, such as proof of income or KYC documents. Furthermore, the entire process is carried out with complete transparency. All applicable fees and charges are listed in the loan documents and on the company's website, leaving no space for any hidden charges.

Quick processing and prompt disbursal of funds

Insta Personal Loans provide swift loan processing and disbursal. Customers have the option of accepting a pre-approved offer or selecting a lower loan amount based on their needs. The procedure is sped up as the customer's creditworthiness has already been assessed. Certain customers can also have the funds deposited in their bank accounts in as little as 30 minutes.

Flexible loan tenures

This instant loan offers flexible payback terms, allowing customers to select a repayment tenure ranging from 6 to 60 months. Customers can also use the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator to determine their estimated equated monthly instalments (EMI) for various loan amounts and tenures.

Finding quick financial support when you require immediate cash can be challenging. Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan emerges as a stand-out option, helping customers handle unforeseen expenses conveniently. With a high loan value disbursed within minutes, the Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan is the ultimate solution for all your urgent financial needs.

*Applicable to select customers

