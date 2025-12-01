Preparing Leaders for the C-Suite, XLRI and Simplilearn come together to launch an Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 1: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has partnered with Simplilearn, a leading global digital upskilling platform, to launch an Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs. This intensive 12-month journey is designed for senior professionals poised to make the critical transition from functional expertise to enterprise-wide strategic command. The hybrid program includes 270 hours of live online classes and a 5-day [30 hours] on-campus immersion at XLRI Jamshedpur. It equips leaders with cross-functional business expertise, strategic management skills, and the ability to drive innovation in a volatile world. Through immersive case studies, AI and digital strategy modules, and a real-world capstone project, learners develop the vision required for effective C-suite leadership.

According to a recent report, CXO-level hiring in India rose by 9.5% in FY25 as organizations sharpened their focus on enterprise value and performance-driven mandates. This underscores the growing need for leaders who can connect corporate strategy with digital innovation, financial acuity, and human-centric leadership. The diploma helps prepare professionals to meet this demand by enabling them to understand how decisions in one area create ripple effects across the organization. Core modules such as Corporate Finance and Valuation, Strategic Human Resource Management, and Corporate Governance form the foundation for cross-functional fluency and long-term strategic thinking.

Speaking about the program, Dr Kalyan Bhaskar, Associate Professor, Strategic Management Area at XLRI said, "XLRI is committed to imparting education that upholds academic excellence, industry relevance, and leadership development. We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to channel this academic momentum through digital means, enabling access for a wider audience of enthusiastic learners. Our goal is to make high-quality learning more impactful so that it translates into meaningful career progressions and strengthens professionals' leadership journeys."

Upon successful completion of the program, learners will be awarded the Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs from XLRI Jamshedpur. They will also become eligible for the prestigious XLRI Alumni Status upon fulfilling academic requirements.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Many seasoned leaders reach a point in their careers where functional excellence alone is not enough. The real challenge lies in connecting those strengths to enterprise-wide strategy by making decisions that account for financial impact, digital transformation, people leadership, and long-term sustainability. We are excited to partner with XLRI for this program to precisely fill that gap. By combining academic rigor with real-world business strategy, we aim to empower executives to think holistically, lead confidently through complexity, and accelerate their readiness for C-suite roles."

The program is designed for experienced executives, senior professionals, and entrepreneurs aiming to elevate their leadership readiness. Eligible candidates must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 10 years of professional experience.

About XLRI

Established in 1949, XLRI - Xavier School of Management stands as India's oldest and one of its most prestigious business schools, with over seven decades dedicated to nurturing purpose-driven leaders defined by excellence, ethics, and impact. Recognized for its academic rigor, industry relevance, and global perspective, XLRI consistently ranks among the top B-schools worldwide--#10 in India (NIRF 2025), 6th in India and 13th in Asia (QS World University Rankings), and among the top programs globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MIM 2024). The institution's commitment to world-class standards is validated through a distinguished portfolio of accreditations, including AACSB (2021-2026), AMBA (2020-2025), and NBA, placing it among the top 6% of elite business schools globally. As a full member of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), XLRI continues to champion innovation, sustainability, and transformative leadership in management education, ensuring its graduates are equipped to lead with integrity and vision in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

