New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/GPRC): The Aditya Birla Group (ABG) Awards are often referred to as the Oscars of the business community because the awards reflect the commitment to ethical business practices at the speed of innovation. During this year's award ceremony, held in Jaipur on December 16, 2022, Dr Vinod K Verma, Senior Vice President in the ABG, received the Chairman's Individual Award as an "Exceptional Contributor." The award was conferred upon Dr Verma by none other than Sh. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Group Chairman.

Dr Verma the Group Corporate Affairs SVP is one of the Senior Executives in the Birla Group, who received the "Exceptional Contributor for Functional Excellence" award for displaying remarkable expertise in functional skills and knowledge, thus, providing a fabulous contribution to the business.

Aditya Birla Awards Launched in the year 1996, the Aditya Birla Awards are amongst the Group's most cherished traditions and are often called the "Oscar of ABG." The Chairman's Individual Award (CIA) was constituted as a platform to ensure that the persistently excellent individuals within the organization received group-wide recognition for their achievements and contribution. Since 1996, these awards have been bringing recognition to individuals & teams that have proven track records across the Group's diverse businesses.

