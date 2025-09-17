India PR Distribution

Dubai [UAE], September 17: Preston Trading, a global leader in supply chain and commodity trading solutions, today announced the launch of the Preston Global Leadership Scholarship, an international program designed to support high-potential students from underrepresented communities pursuing studies in business, economics, and supply chain management. Founded and funded by Preston Trading's CEO and founder Arif Patel, the scholarship aims to remove financial barriers, provide mentorship, and create clear pathways into industry leadership.

The Preston Global Leadership Scholarship will award up to 50 full-tuition scholarships over five years to undergraduate and graduate students at accredited universities worldwide. Recipients will receive financial support, access to a structured mentorship program with Preston Trading executives, internship placements within the company's global network, and professional development workshops focused on ethical leadership, sustainable trade practices, and digital innovation in logistics. The program emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion and will prioritize applicants from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college students, and individuals from regions with limited educational resources.

"Education is the strongest tool we have to build fairer, more resilient economies," said Arif Patel, Founder and CEO of Preston Trading. "This scholarship reflects our belief that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. By investing in students who face structural obstacles, we aim to cultivate leaders who will drive innovation, ethical practices, and sustainability across global trade."

Preston Trading will partner with select universities and non-profit organizations to identify candidates and ensure the scholarship reaches communities in Africa, South Asia, Latin America, and underserved regions of Europe and the Middle East. The first application cycle opens on November 1, 2025, with awards announced in March 2026. Successful applicants will be eligible for a paid summer internship at Preston Trading's international offices, enabling practical experience in commodity markets, logistics operations, and corporate sustainability programs.

The scholarship complements Preston Trading's ongoing corporate initiatives to promote responsible sourcing, reduce carbon intensity across its logistics network, and increase workforce diversity. The scholarship program will create a talent pipeline aligned with these goals, equipping new graduates with the skills and values needed to implement sustainable supply chain solutions.

Industry observers say the Preston Global Leadership Scholarship addresses a growing need for skilled professionals in trade and logistics while directly supporting social mobility. The combination of financial aid, hands-on experience, and mentorship is expected to improve retention of diverse talent within the sector and strengthen ties between academia and industry.

About Preston Trading

Preston Trading is a privately held global firm founded by Mr. Arif Patel, specializing in commodity trading, supply chain management, and integrated logistics solutions. With offices across five continents, Preston Trading focuses on ethical sourcing, digital transformation, and sustainable operations to serve manufacturers, distributors, and retailers worldwide. The company supports community development through targeted investments in education and supplier capacity building.

