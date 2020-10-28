Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI/PNN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the innovative technology solutions and lockdown initiatives of agritech innovation startup Farmkart in the 70th edition of Mann ki Baat.

"With the advent of new possibilities in the agriculture sector our youth is also associating with it in large numbers. In Barwani Madhya Pradesh, Atul Patidar has digitally connected 4,000 farmers of his area. Through e-platform Farmkart of Atul Patidar, these farmers are getting home delivery of many agricultural materials such as fertilizer, seeds pesticides, fungicides that means that farmers are getting the things required at their doorsteps," said PM Narendra Modi, in his address.

"On this platform, modern agricultural equipment are also available on rent. Even during lockdown, thousands of packets were delivered to farmers through this digital platform which included cotton seeds and vegetables. Atul and his team are also making farmers technically aware by teaching them online payment and purchase," said PM.

Farmkart's founder and CEO Atul Patidar has a farming background. He started Farmkart in association with his friends from Canada. Before starting Farmkart, Atul Patidar completed four post graduate degrees from the top global universities and worked for renowned companies such as Samsung, Ford etc.

"Words of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi matter a lot for us. I am thankful to the PM for the same. The Mann ki Baat address has boosted our confidence and energy. This will encourage us to put more efforts in bringing a positive impact in the life of farmers," said Atul Patidar, on appreciation of Farmkart from the PM.

Currently, Farmkart distributes more than 700 agri-products from famous global and domestic brands such as YARA fertilisers, BASF, Valagro etc.

Recently, the company launched an e-commerce app which is the country's first comprehensive platform for agriculture products. The agriculture products offered include seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation equipment from renowned companies.

Currently, around 15,000 farmers from 1,200 locations are getting the benefits of Farmkart's products and services.

Farmkart's long-term goal is to bring every farmer online. To fulfill this dream, the company is planning a nationwide expansion by the end of 2021. The company plans to cover 100,000 locations in India in the coming year.

The expansion also includes creating employment especially in the rural areas.

"We are looking for young and educated professionals who want to explore the opportunities of working in rural India. The company is participating in campus placements of top institutes such as IIM and Symbiosis for the same," said Anup Mandloi, Chairman, Farmkart.

The expansion plans also include increasing the scope of its agri-consultancy service Agri-Nidan. The company plans to launch a separate app for Agri-Nidan. This will democratise agri-consultancy service as farmers would be able to take advice from renowned agronomists and agriculture experts from across the globe.

The company also plans to launch a separate app for Ren4Farm. This platform helps farmers rent agri-equipment from certified suppliers.

Farmkart aims to simplify the lives of farmers throughout the country so that the farmers get the actual reward of their hard work.

The company is headquartered in Barwani with its strategy team in Toronto Canada.

