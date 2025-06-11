NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Primus Group --supported by General Catalyst and Nikhil Kamath-- today unveiled Marzi, a full-stack lifestyle platform that re-imagines how India's 55-plus citizens live, learn, travel and connect. By weaving together innovation, personalisation and purpose, Marzi delivers end-to-end solutions that help elders thrive with joy, vitality and community.

Building on more than a decade of operating award-winning senior-living communities, Primus is now distilling the proven habits of the world's "blue zones" into Marzi--bringing longevity-boosting nutrition, movement, purpose and social engagement right into the comfort of every user's home.

Six Pillars of Marzi

* Travel - Bespoke domestic and international itineraries, elder-friendly logistics and hosted retreats.* Community - Neighbourhood clubs, social events and curated workshops that build deep friendships.* Digital Tech-Led Concierge - Always-on, voice-first support that sparks conversation, offers reminders and connects users instantly with Marzi's service desk.* Safe Homes - One-stop home-upgrade service for fall-prevention layouts, adaptive fixtures and smart sensors.* Learning - Masterclasses and micro-courses to keep minds curious and skills sharp.* Health & Wellness - Preventive-care programmes, physiotherapy, personalised fitness and nutrition coaching.

"Marzi flips the script from ageing to thriving. Whether it's door-to-door concierge support, tech- enabled digital assistance or group journeys to soul-soothing destinations, Marzi equips India's 55-plus with the tools to live independently--with joy, meaning and renewed purpose. We're not just launching a platform; we're starting a movement that celebrates life after 55," said Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director, Primus and Marzi.

While meeting India's demographic moment according to the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (lASI), the elder cohort in the country is projected to reach 193 million by 2031, and those aged 55-plus will account for nearly 30 percent of the population by 2036. Marzi positions Primus at the forefront of this seismic shift--focusing not just on where elders live, but how they live.

Primus designs and operates senior-living and multigenerational communities across six Indian metros. Built on passionate people, compassionate care, robust processes and intuitive technology, Primus champions active ageing and longer healthspans through its projects nationwide.

Website: primuslife.in | Marzi: marzi.life.

