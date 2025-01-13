VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable evening at Yash Raj Studios with the exclusive private screening of Paro, a powerful cinematic exploration of the harrowing reality of bridal slavery. Produced by the Oscar-listed Production Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Sandesh Sharda International Productions Pvt Ltd, and directed by the highly acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire, Paro is a film that entertains -and is a call for social change.

The screening captivated attendees with its raw, unflinching portrayal of the exploitation faced by women trapped in forced marriages, a dark issue often ignored by society. The film's stellar cast, including Trupti Bhoir, Taha Shah Badussha, Govind Namdeo, and Aishwarya Sonar, brought the narrative to life with unmatched performances, drawing applause for their evocative portrayals of deeply emotional characters.

Trupti Bhoir, who not only stars in the film but also pioneered its concept and researched the issue, shared her personal journey of bringing such an essential story to the screen. The multifaceted talent of Bhoir as a producer, actor, and activist shone brightly, leaving the audience in awe of her commitment to shedding light on a topic that demands urgent attention. Taha Shah Badussha , Aishwarya Sonar and veteran actor Govind Namdeo, deeply moved by the project, spoke passionately about their involvement in a film that aims to inspire societal change.

This powerful film has garnered significant international attention, with both Hollywood and Bollywood joining forces to elevate the conversation around bridal slavery and women's rights. Producers Trupti Bhoir, Sandesh Sharda, Executive Producers Metta World Peace, Akio Tyler, Ruhi aka Rohini Hak (A Voices Unheard Films , USA), and Priya Samant are leading this transformative movement, utilizing cinema as a force for social good.

Paro highlights the brutal reality of bridal slavery, a form of human trafficking that continues to devastate lives. Trupti Bhoir shared, "As the producer and lead actress of Paro, I am deeply honored to bring this important story to the screen. Bridal slavery is a heartbreaking reality that too many women face, and through this film, I hope to shed light on their struggles and ignite a conversation about change. I believe it's our responsibility to use cinema as a tool to raise awareness,provide entertainment & inspire action.."

Ruhi aka Rohini Hak, Executive Producer at A Voices Unheard Film, emphasized the need for the power of storytelling to drive social change and urged the audience to support global initiatives fighting against exploitation. Filmmakers like Amitabh Chatterjee and Manish Gupta lauded the film's gripping storytelling and praised Trupti Bhoir's brilliant acting. Actor Javed Jaffrey also applauded Paro for using the medium of film to amplify the voices of the unheard and the oppressed.

The critically acclaimed cast of Paro--Trupti Bhoir, Taha Shah Badussha, Govind Namdeo, and Aishwarya Sonar--along with the esteemed director Gajendra Ahire, cinematographer Krishna Soren, and Executive Producer Ruhi aka Rohini Hak (A Voices Unheard Film), as well as Tushar Pakhare, were all present at the event. The private screening was attended by a distinguished guest list that included prominent figures from politics, entertainment, and social activism, Notable guests included MLA Narendra L Mehta, Hemant Ranpise from the Ministry of Social Justice, renowned Producer-Director K C Bokadia, actress Smriti Sinha, acclaimed Director Amitabh Chatterjee, and writer-director Manish Gupta (known for Rahasya and Section 375). The event was also attended by actor Javed Jaffrey, Abhinav Thakur (Director of The Lipstick Boy), Miss India 2010 and actress-producer Manasvi Mamgai, actor Vikaas Verma, Mayur Patel (NFDC), actor Nagesh Bhosale, renowned singer Sumeet Tappoo, choreographer Ashish Khinchi, Saurabh Sharma (Hopeblit Board Advisor - Communications), Kirtimaan Choudhary, Neeti Goel, and many others, all of whom contributed to making the evening a memorable and impactful celebration of cinema and activism.

More than just a film screening, the evening was a powerful reminder of the role cinema can play in activism. The team behind Paro called on the audience to take a stand against human trafficking and support efforts aimed at eradicating this grave injustice.The film doesn't just raise awareness; it ignites important conversations on women's rights, human trafficking, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Paro is set to make waves globally, with its exceptional storyline, Trupti Bhoir's transformative & powerful performance that left the audience in awe, Taha Shah Badussha, Aishwarya Sonar and Govind Namdeo's compelling portrayals, and its hauntingly beautiful score by Satish Chakravorty. The cinematic experience promises to resonate deeply with audiences, pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema while delivering a hard-hitting message that cannot be ignored. The audience agreed that Paro is a film that deserves a global audience, calling for it to be showcased on major OTT platforms to spark important conversations on women's rights and social change.

The evening concluded with a renewed sense of hope, urging everyone to recognize the power of impactful storytelling to educate, inspire, and create lasting change. Paro is not just a film - it is a movement !

