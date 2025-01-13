Mumbai, January 13: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is set to officially start from today at noon offering a wide range of products at discounted rates. During the Great Republic Day Sale, interested customers can buy various products on Amazon, including gadgets, home appliances, clothes and smartphones. Check out the list of smartphones you can buy at discounted rates during the Amazon sale for Republic Day 2025.

On Amazon, smartphones from several brands are sold ahead of the upcoming national day holiday. These include the iQOO Z9s, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iPhone 16, and others. All these devices are available at much lower rates than their original launch prices. The reduced prices include flat discounts, exchange offers, and bank offers applied to the smartphones. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 Begins on January 14; From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Bank Offers, Know What To Expect From Upcoming Flipkart Monumental Sale Ahead of R-Day.

iQOO Z9s 5G

iQOO Z9s 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a Dimensity 7300 5G processor, 5,500mAh batter with 44W fast charging and a Sony IMX882 OIS camera with Aura Light on the rear. During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale, interested customers can buy 8GB+128GB variant at INR 19,999, 8GB+256GB variant at INR 21,599 and 12GB+256GB variant at INR 23,999. It includes an INR 1,000 bank offer, and Prime Members can enjoy a flat INR 750 discount on the device on SBI cards.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, is available at discounted rates on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and a powerful setup, allowing users to record 4K videos through front and rear cameras. The Galaxy M35 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 14,999, the 8GB variant at INR 16,499, and the 8GB+256GB variant at INR 19,499. Customers can also avail of several bank and exchange offers.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 is available at 69,999 on Amazon, and Prime Members can get an INR 750 Instant Discount. Interested customers can also buy it at a 5% discount. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup and Android 15 out of the box. The device will include a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack Battery with 100W fast charging.

iPhone 15

The price of the iPhone 15 during Amazon's Great Republic Day 2025 sale is INR 56,999. This 2023 model includes a 6.1-inch display, a 48MP camera telephoto with 2x zoom, and a powerful A16 bionic chip. Amazon Prime Members get a flat INR 750 discount on the product, along with several bank or exchange offers. The iPhone 15 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launch in India on January 16, Reveals Colour Variants; Check Expected Specifications and Features,.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's flagship smartphone with a quad-camera setup and AI features is available at INR 71,999 with a huge discount applied. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 200MP camera with 120x digital zoom, and various Galaxy AI features. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

