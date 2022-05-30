Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Product of the Year, the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, unveiled the "Product of the Year 2022" Winners.

Innovative products across various categories including, Air Cooler, Blended Oil, Breakfast Cereal, Ceiling Fan, Engine Oil (Cars), Inverter, Juicer Mixer Grinder, Life Insurance Plans, Nutrition Supplement for Diabetics, OTG, Plywood, Sample Question Papers, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, Water Heater and Water Purifier have been voted and recognized as "Product of the Year 2022" by consumers across India.

Also Read | HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1800 Posts At hpsssb.hp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2022 Winners:

1) Air Cooler - Havells Cooler Fresco I 322) Blended Oil - Emami Healthy and Tasty Advans3) Breakfast Cereal - Kellogg Froot Loops4) Ceiling Fan - Havells Stealth Puro Air5) Engine Oil (Cars) - Castrol Magnatec6) Inverter - Luminous Icon7) Juicer Mixer Grinder - Havells Hexo8) Life Insurance - Guaranteed Income/Returns Plan - Tata AIA Life Insurance Fortune Guarantee Plus9) Life Insurance - Saving Plan - Bharti AXA Guaranteed Wealth pro10) Life Insurance - Term Plan - Tata AIA Life Insurance Sampoorna Raksha Supreme11) Nutrition Supplement for Diabetics - Dr Reddy's Celevida12) OTG - Morphy Richards Digichef13) Plywood - Greenply E-0 Zero Emission Plywood14) Sample Question Papers - Oswaal Question Set Series Books (CBSE)15) Semi-Automatic Washing Machine - Lloyd Elante16) Water Heater - Morphy Richards Kube17) Water Purifier - Havells Gracia

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Minor Migrant Girl Gang-Raped by 4 Men in Idukki; 3 Arrested.

Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This sought after recognition is based on consumer voting conducted by NielsenIQ who executed a pan India survey to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year remains the power of the people. Now more than ever shoppers want great new products that deliver value and with thousands of products that are launched each year, Product of the Year uniquely helps people find those innovations. Product of the Year has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales. It's been a different landscape across global markets and we've seen scores of brands innovate in unique ways - but Product of the Year remains a trusted source of information for shoppers."

Commenting on the winner announcement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said, "Product of the Year continues to champion innovation by working with the consumer and NielsenIQ to identify the best new innovations in the market. Our winners consistently report increased awareness and upward ticks in the movement of their products and that is gratifying. The consumer remains at the core of our process, helping our winners stand out. This year, we've seen some fabulous innovations again."

Product of the Year India has NielsenIQ as their Research Affiliate since its inception in India, 14 years ago.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)