Idukki, May 30: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by 4 men in Santhanpara in the Idukki district. The police have taken three persons, all residents of Pooppara, into custody in connection with the incident, reported the New Indian Express.

As per the reports, the victim is the daughter of a migrant couple working at a private plantation in Santhanpara. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl, along with her friend, had come to Pooppara. The 4 accused even attacked the boy before sexually assaulting the minor. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

Based on the complaint given by the minor, a case was registered at Santhanpara police station, and 3 persons were taken into custody. The interrogation of the trio is underway at the police station and a further probe into the matter is on, said the police.

