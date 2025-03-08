VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: Profes Capital recently organized an insightful and engaging event at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, bringing together industry experts and esteemed professionals to discuss Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and wealth creation strategies. The event served as a knowledge-sharing platform, highlighting key aspects of financial structuring and investment opportunities.

The evening commenced with a dignified Lamp Lighting Ceremony, graced by distinguished figures including CA Ravi Sethi, Mrs. Sunaina Chalotra, CS Ujjwal Sharma, CA Deendayal Agrawal, CA Sandeep Singh Mann, CA Saurabh Gupta, CA Alok Goel, and Mr. Paras Suri. CS Ayushi Khanna opened the session with an overview of "Profes Capital - Who We Are," presenting the company's vision and expertise in financial services. This was followed by an engaging talk by Mr. Paras Suri on "AIF - Back to Basics," which shed light on the fundamental concepts and significance of Alternative Investment Funds.

CS Ujjwal Sharma delivered an in-depth session on "Growth, Wealth Creation & Structure of AIF," explaining investment strategies, financial structuring, and tax efficiencies. He highlighted the Pass-Through structure of Category I & II AIFs, wherein income is passed directly to investors rather than being taxed at the fund level. Mr. Sharma also addressed amendments in the Finance Bill 2025, proposed by Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, which classify securities held by Category I & II AIFs as Capital Assets.

This ensures that gains are taxed as Capital Gains, providing clarity to fund managers and reducing . The proposal also strengthens the case for treating carried interest as capital gains for fund managers. CA Ravi Sethi introduced the Profes Multi Opportunity Fund - Series-1, emphasizing its potential benefits and strategic advantages. The fund targets high-growth sectors such as Information Technology, Chemicals, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, and Sports.

The event also honored several professionals for their industry contributions, including CA Sandeep Singh Mann, CA Rahul Sharma, CA Saurabh Gupta, CA Alok Goel, Mr. Varun Arora, CA Ashish Sharma, CA Udit Aggarwal, and CA Hemant Bhageria.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by CA Deendayal Agrawal, followed by a dinner, facilitating valuable networking opportunities for industry professionals. Profes Capital is committed to providing sophisticated investors access to alternative assets, ensuring strong investment performance and wealth creation.

The company extends its gratitude to all participants for making the event a resounding success and reaffirms its mission to empower investors with knowledge and innovative financial solutions.

