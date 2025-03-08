Hapur, March 08: A 21-year-old Dalit woman from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by an upper-caste man in August 2023. Instead of receiving justice, she was forced by a local panchayat to “settle” the matter in exchange for INR 2.5 lakh to keep silent.

Hoping to escape the trauma and social stigma, her family relocated and arranged her marriage elsewhere. However, the accused discovered her wedding plans and sent a video of the assault to her fiancé, leading to the cancellation of the wedding. Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

The harassment escalated further when the accused’s family demanded the return of the INR 2.5 lakh. When the victim’s family refused, the accused’s relatives allegedly assaulted and disrobed her mother. Unable to bear the pressure and threats, the survivor’s father finally approached Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, leading to an FIR being registered nearly two years after the crime. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

The survivor’s father said, “After my daughter was violated, a panchayat forced us to settle the matter. We left the village, but when I arranged her marriage, the accused ruined it by sending an obscene video. Now, they are harassing us for money. What are we to do?”

Following the complaint, Hafizpur SHO Ashish Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against five men under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, and arrests will be made soon.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).