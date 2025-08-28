SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Senior representatives from the British High Commission, Ms. Jennifer Kaul, Investment Counsellor for South Asia, U.K. Government, and Mr. Sijoy Thomas, Sector Lead - Technology at the British High Commission, visited PromptTech Global's Delivery Division at Technopark, Trivandrum. The delegation interacted with the company's management and members, extending support towards PromptTech Global's forthcoming expansion in the United Kingdom. Conversations highlighted the company's strategic growth plans and the role of its innovative technology solutions in enabling this journey.

PromptTech Global, a leading enterprise technology company, has outlined its interest in expanding into the United Kingdom. This proposal was highlighted during the UK-India Free Trade Agreement discussions, where PromptTech was among the Indian companies showing keen interest in contributing to the UK's SME digital transformation journey.

A Digital-First Ecosystem for SMEs

PromptTech Global has positioned itself as a pioneer digital-first ecosystem purpose-built for SMEs. Through its portfolio of services, the company enables businesses to adopt advanced technology affordably and efficiently, ensuring SMEs can digitalize faster, streamline their operations, and remain competitive in a global marketplace.

PromptTech's UK expansion is anchored within its broader mandate to deliver a scalable, digital-first ecosystem that empowers SMEs globally to accelerate technology adoption and achieve operational resilience. "With PromptTech's digital-first ecosystem for SMEs globally, businesses can adopt advanced technology at an affordable cost with built-in accountability. This will allow businesses to digitalize faster and become more competitive globally," said Ms. Jennifer Kaul, Investment Counsellor, South Asia, U.K. Government.

SMEs in the UK account for more than 99% of all businesses, employing millions of people and contributing significantly to the economy. Yet, many of these enterprises continue to face barriers when it comes to digitalization and technology--from the high cost of digital tools and fragmented systems to the lack of structured support systems.

PromptTech Global's entry into the UK market addresses this gap directly. By providing SMEs with access to managed solutions and ongoing support, the company aims to accelerate digital inclusion across industries ranging from retail and healthcare to logistics and professional services.

This focus on accessibility and scalability ensures that digital transformation is not confined to large corporations but extends to small and medium-sized businesses that form the backbone of the UK economy.

UK-India Partnership in Focus

The expansion proposal comes at a time when the UK-India trade partnership is witnessing strong momentum.

"We are supporting Indian companies like PromptTech Global in exploring opportunities in the UK market. Their proposal reflects the growing trade and investment partnership between the UK and India," said Mr. Sijoy Thomas, Sector Lead-Technology at the British High Commission.

Leadership Vision

Commenting on the company's aspirations, Mr. Aby Abraham, Founder & Executive Director of PromptTech Global, emphasized the significance of bilateral collaboration:

"The British High Commission in India has been playing a vital role in guiding our UK expansion journey. With the strong trade partnership between the two nations, we are optimistic about scaling up our operations, benefiting SMEs, and supporting both economies." Adding to this, Mr. Anuroop Gopakumar, COO of PromptTech Global, highlighted the practical steps already underway: "We are already equipping our operations and have started hiring team members in the UK to prepare for this growth journey. This early groundwork ensures that our expansion is well-structured and ready to deliver measurable impact."

Strengthening SME Support through PromptTech Connect

PromptTech Global's integrated enterprise technology ecosystem consolidates critical services SMEs often struggle to manage independently. These include business software implementation, IT support, creative services, software consulting, AI-integrated services, managed services, and insurance technology.

Through its flagship platform, PromptTech Connect, SMEs gain access to a reliable, managed service environment that ensures long-term continuity and accountability.Unlike fragmented solutions or dependence on freelancers, PromptTech Connect provides structured support designed for sustained growth, empowering SMEs to focus on scaling their businesses without operational setbacks.

This approach reflects the company's broader vision of helping SMEs transition from manual or fragmented processes into a unified digital framework--a transformation essential to ensuring resilience in today's competitive global economy.

About PromptTech Global

PromptTech Global is an enterprise technology ecosystem focused on enabling SMEs worldwide to digitalize their operations, streamline support services, and adopt innovative solutions at scale. With operations in India, the Middle East, and the United States, the company is now preparing for substantial growth in the UK market. By combining local expertise with global best practices, PromptTech Global continues to support SMEs in implementing essential solutions that address the unique challenges faced by them, ensuring that digital transformation is accessible, practical, and growth-driven.

