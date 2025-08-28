Did Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Accuse Government of Halting Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News

New Delhi, August 28: Did Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi accuse the Narendra Modi-led government of halting military action during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and causing damage to the Indian Air Force? The question comes as several Pakistan-supported accounts on social media shared the video claiming that Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi accused the government of stopping action during Operation Sindoor. The social media accounts also claimed that India's Navy Chief admitted that action by the government caused damage to the Indian Air Force.

As the viral video, the Indian government hated military action during Operation Sindoor and this action led to setbacks for the Indian Air Force. In the viral clip, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi is seen saying that the Central government did not allow the Navy to participate in Operation Sindoor, a decision which led to the Indian Air Force suffering damage. PIB flagged the video as fake and revealed truth behind the alleged claim. Did the Railways Ministry Discontinue Counter Train Tickets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claim.

PIB Said That the Video Was Digitally Manipulated

A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the alleged anti-government statements were falsely attributed to Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. PIB said that the Navy Chief did not make such statement. The clip is a 'digitally manipulated video', PIB said. PIB also shared original video of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi where he is seen not making such statement.

The original video shows the Naby Chief saying that the Indian Navy could lead the charge against Pakistan and continue Operation Sindoor if terror-related incidents happen again. "Sir, a few days ago, from the deck of INS Vikrant, you had assured the Indian Navy that Operation Sindoor has not ended, and if the need arises again, there is a probability that the opening will be done by the Indian Navy," Tripathi said. Was a Train Submerged in Floodwaters? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi made the statement during the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri on Tuesday, August 26. He further said that modern and state-of-the-art platforms like INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri make the Navy more capable of "delivering an opening knock-out punch to the enemy". Hence, the claim that Indian Navy chief made anti-government statements is not true.

