Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18: The defending champions Calicut Heroes defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-10, 15-11, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia - Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday, to register their first win of the season. Mohan Ukkrapandian was named the Player of the Match.

Shameemudheen continued his strong form for Calicut, executing impressive blocks against Ashwal Rai and attacking effectively from the middle zone. Consistent service pressure from Ashok Bishnoi gave Calicut an early advantage. Kolkata's overseas import Matin Takavar responded with a series of powerful spikes, but service errors hampered their rhythm and momentum.

Santhosh joined the attacking effort for Calicut, allowing captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian to distribute his sets with precision. The duo of Vikas Maan and Shameem formed a formidable blocking wall, making it difficult for Kolkata's frontline attackers to find any space.

Midway through the contest, Calicut began committing service errors, opening the door for Kolkata to stage a possible comeback. However, Pankaj Sharma's cross-body spike went wide, helping Calicut secure a 2-0 lead. Shameem continued to dominate defensively, successfully blocking fierce attacks from Rahul K. and maintaining Calicut's grip on the match.

Despite some sharp passing from reserve setter Jithin, the Thunderbolts failed to convert crucial attacking chances due to Calicut's disciplined defence and superior court coverage. Santhosh and Tharusha Chamath maintained scoring consistency through well-placed hits, as Calicut wrapped up a commanding 3-0 victory to collect all three points.

Kolkata Thunderbolts now hang on by a thread to their playoff hopes, with two matches remaining--against Hyderabad and Delhi. "We are known for comebacks, and we will bounce back from this defeat as well," remarked Chairman and Principal Owner, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia.

In this clash of champions, the result served as a much-needed morale boost for the reigning champions, Calicut Heroes, who have endured a challenging run so far in Season 4. The win over the inaugural champions, Kolkata Thunderbolts, reignited their campaign and belief. With one final match left--the Kerala derby against Kochi Blue Spikers--team owner Safeer PT expressed his delight, saying, "This win is for the fans and supporters of Calicut Heroes. We still have a fight left in us!"

