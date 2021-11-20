Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): QAD Inc. a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio designed to help manufacturers become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption, including the COVID-19 pandemic, technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences and government regulations. Digitizing and managing supply chains has become increasingly crucial, with manufacturers pressed to rethink their business models and processes in the face of constant change.

"While the latest release of QAD Adaptive ERP continues to add functionality across all five of our critical capabilities, I am happy to announce the addition of QAD Sourcing and QAD Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) to our Integrated Supplier Management capabilities," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton.

"These two new solutions will help our customers communicate effectively and transparently with their suppliers, automating and streaming supplier performance and risk information across the supplier lifecycle. We are also excited to unveil updates to other areas in the QAD Adaptive Applications solution portfolio including our QAD DynaSys Digital Supply Chain Planning and QAD Precision Global Trade and Transportation Execution capabilities. Taken together, this latest release enhances our customers' intelligence, innovation and business agility to help them recognize, prepare for and leverage disruption to their competitive advantage."

Based on QAD's acquisition of Allocation Network, QAD's new SRM gives manufacturers and their suppliers a single point of entry to facilitate real-time communication, improve procurement processes and reduce inbound supply risks. It delivers value across direct and strategic indirect procurement activities by improving strategic sourcing, supplier quality management, contract management and supplier performance.

Another new solution, QAD Sourcing adds new capabilities to further automate the source-to-contract process. This especially helps buyers better source direct materials and save valuable time when sourcing low-value or highly standardized products and services that do not require detailed communications with suppliers.

In addition to the latest updates to QAD Adaptive ERP, which features the QAD Enterprise Platform and Adaptive UX, QAD has enhanced related solutions in its Adaptive Applications portfolio, including QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning), QAD EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management System) and QAD Precision GTTE (Global Trade & Transportation Execution). QAD Precision GTTE has also added a new Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) solution allowing manufacturers and distributors to establish and successfully manage FTZs and bonded warehousing operations - resulting in lower import costs and improved supply chain velocity.

For details of the specific enhancements made to QAD Adaptive ERP and its related solutions, please visit the QAD Blog.

