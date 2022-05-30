New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): QFX Markets, a leading award-winning, and one of the most trusted Forex Prime brokers that provides multiple trading options in crypto, currencies, stocks, commodities, and indices among others have successfully completed 2 years in the market with almost 2 lakh investor base and over 1 lakh account activations on their platform in the last 18 months, bags 20+ Forex industry awards while expanding operations from 32 countries globally.

The company's mission is to empower people with the knowledge of global markets enabling them to make informed investment decisions. It offers the best trading platform MT5 which is a powerful, modern trading platform with advanced features giving investors and traders a state-of-the-art trading experience to perform their best. The platform is easy to use with superior execution speeds and features like a trader's calculator, performance statistics, real-time data on market sentiment, etc. It is suitable for experienced traders and has advanced features like sophisticated order management tools, and more native technical indicators, and is easy to configure and customize the trading setup.

The worldwide 2022 forex market is worth USD 2,409,000,000 (USD 2.409 quadrillion). USD 6.6 trillion on average every day is traded on foreign exchange markets. This is significantly higher than the previous analysis done by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in 2016 when it was valued at USD 1.934 quadrillion dollars. The forex market is the largest financial market in the world in terms of trading volume, liquidity, and value. Unlike other markets such as equities, the forex industry is the only financial market with 24/7 availability.

The company constantly fine-tunes and improves its trading platform as it firmly believes that with this ever-evolving market, improvisation is a must. The Platform is not only running electronic trading venues where buyers and sellers can connect, but also a range of software that covers everything from pre-trade analytics and news analysis to post-trade regulatory reporting and tracking of deals.

As online trading continues to evolve and gradually moves towards being dominated by AI and machine learning technologies. Algorithms and machine learning will be the upcoming game-changers for the industry and the new norm for the future. Investors are now increasingly using AI-driven investment platforms, which are promising them secure and stable returns, citing their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and accessibility. Of late, the coronavirus pandemic has greatly accelerated this transition, with retail investors finally beginning to unlock the full potential of these tools.

QFX created its ecosystem platform for sharing investments (copy trading) with financial robots on the QFX and futures markets, QFX allows investors to access and copy trade from these cutting-edge trading robots from anywhere in the world in real-time. It's all in the name! Copy Trading, as the name, suggests involves tracking and duplicating trades executed by other high-profile investors in the financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business landscape across all industries and has shown the world that technology is the only saviour. It accelerated the development phase, in which most trading is being done remotely and without the need to be physically available. A lot of people have become more interested in trading because technology has eased the process of learning and entering the markets, beginners will have the opportunity to learn from experienced traders and copy their trades from a well-developed platform, that will allow people to meet, chat, discover, learn and more.

Lavish Choudhary, CEO of QFX Markets, says, "The automated forex trading process has been increasing rapidly, and the 'side-hustle' trader is also benefited from this. Modern technology enables a trader to spend less time in the market and makes it easy for traders to make trading a side income. Forex trading is suitable for anyone, in any job, who wants to get a side-hustle income: with forex markets open 24 hours a day and five days a week, this gives considerable flexibility to trade in terms of time and place. One can use QFX automated robot trading to overcome the handicap of limited time to execute and manage trades. QFX's services and program have been lauded by its fans for its incredible risk management tools including labeling high-risk strategies as well as their sorting functionality has received recognition with the recent awards. If you're a beginner looking to remain profitable while learning the ropes or an expert trader looking for additional validation, QFX is the right platform for you."

QFX Trade Limited is a leading Forex Prime Broker that provides multiple trading options like crypto, currencies, stocks, commodities, and indices among others. The company has been serving its customers for years and operates in more than 32 countries. QFX is an automated trading platform which also provides a copy trading feature, where clients can get additional income by following the accounts of more experienced traders, by investing just one hour a day in analyzing, executing, and monitoring one's portfolio. It empowers people with the knowledge of global markets and provides its clients with access to the world's leading financial institutions while delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. Its goal is to deliver an exceptional service experience through innovation and commitment to quality at all levels - from research capability to client care services.

For more information, please visit website qfxmarkets.com.

