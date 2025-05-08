Boris Khanchalyan, Deputy CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding and Anuraag Srivastava, Chairman, Quantext Media at the MoU Signing of the partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In a significant step toward fostering global collaboration in media and entertainment, Quantext Media, a leading Indian digital content and distribution company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gazprom-Media Holding, the largest media conglomerate in the Russian Federation. This strategic partnership aims to explore mutually beneficial collaborative opportunities in cross-border content production, tourism promotion, and creator-brand collaborations.

The MoU includes joint initiatives in cultural tourism, influencer marketing, and a shared international creator catalogue while celebrating Indian and Russian narratives

Under this MoU, both companies will explore joint initiatives across India, Russia, and global markets. The collaboration aims to merge their creative capabilities to co-develop cross-border premium original content, focusing on promoting cultural tourism and enhancing influencer-driven marketing. They will also facilitate the exchange of a diverse international creator catalogue, including artists and influencers, to build a more integrated and inclusive entertainment ecosystem that resonates with diverse audiences.

Speaking about the significance of the MoU, Anuraag Srivastava, Chairman, Quantext Media, said, "This collaboration with Gazprom-Media is more than just a strategic alliance; it's a powerful step toward reimagining how stories are shared across borders. At Quantext, we've always believed in the strength of local voices and their potential to resonate globally. By joining hands with a media powerhouse like Gazprom, we're expanding our creative horizons and building a bridge for rich, cross-cultural content that speaks to a global audience while staying rooted in authentic narratives."

Boris Khanchalyan, Deputy CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding, added, "Partnering with Quantext Media opens new avenues for us, not just in India, but across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, regions rich in culture, creativity, and dynamic audiences. This collaboration is not just a strategic partnership; it's a shared vision to create compelling, cross-cultural content that travels beyond borders. We're excited to combine our media expertise and Quantext's deep regional insight to co-develop authentic, emotionally resonant, and globally relevant stories. Together, we're laying the foundation for a vibrant exchange of talent, ideas, and narratives that celebrate diversity while building a stronger, more connected entertainment ecosystem."

This collaboration deepens creative synergy between two influential media markets and supports a broader vision of celebrating cultural narratives through media. Quantext Media and Gazprom-Media Holding aim to build a dynamic platform that fosters powerful storytelling, cross-cultural understanding, and artistic excellence across India and Russia by leveraging each other's strengths in content production, influencer marketing, and talent exchange.

About Quantext Media

Quantext Media is India's premier distribution and content platform for creators and publishers. The company revolutionises storytelling with innovative formats by harnessing intellectual properties and cutting-edge technology, including AI, enabling brands and platforms to scale.

About Gazprom-Media Holding

Gazprom-Media Holding is the largest media holding in Russia that has been contributing to the media industry formation in Russia based on the best media and technology expertise for 25 years. Gazprom-Media's activities scope includes all media fields: information broadcasting, entertainment television, movies, content making and distribution, digital services, radio, printed and online periodicals, influence marketing and advertisement sales.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681636/Quantext_Media_Gazprom_Media_MoU.jpg

