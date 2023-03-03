Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing engineering services firms, today announced it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. It is the second time that the organization has earned this recognition. The organization last received this recognition in January 2022.

Quest Global fared well on the five critical dimensions of Trust Index™ - credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The company remains committed to promoting and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture, and guiding the firm towards strengthening its aim to be a centenary organization. The successful participation and vote of confidence in the assessment held across the organization by Great Place To Work anonymously helped Quest Global benchmark the people practices in India.

Also Read | Artificial Intelligence: India Building Next-Gen AI To Become a Global Powerhouse and Empower Billions of Citizens: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, Quest Global, said, "It truly is a proud feeling to be Great Place To Work Certified. The excitement is more this year as our extraordinary people once again ensured the Certification stays with us second time in a row. It says a lot about the culture we have fostered for over 25 years and continue to nurture. Our culture unites us on our journey. It is deeply rooted in everything we do and shines brightest in our behaviours, attitudes, and values."

She elaborated, "We believe our inclusive work environment is one we each contribute to and can be proud of. We remain committed to prioritizing every employee's health, safety, and well-being. This esteemed title is an important step towards acknowledging our efforts to embrace diversity and inclusivity in the ever-changing workplace culture."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Hike 4% DA After Holi 2023? Fitment Factor Also Likely To Be Raised.

Great Place To Work Certification™ is the gold standard that organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. The recognition is a testament to the organization's consistent efforts to build and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations across 22+ industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. The institute's research shows great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver the same experience to all of their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers & offices, driven by 17,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. Read more.

This Certification is the gold standard that organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. The institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver the same experience to all of their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level within the organization.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)