PNN

New Delhi [India], January 12: Raasra Entertainment is an Indian film production and distribution company. The company is slowly building its place in Bollywood and regional cinema. Over the years, the company has focused on stories that connect with everyday people, not just on big budgets. With experience in handling films across languages and markets, Raasra Entertainment understands how hard it is for new producers to find the right platform. This understanding is now shaping its next big step. The company is preparing to launch Raasra OTT, an Indian OTT platform designed to support beginner producers and serious artists who need visibility. The Raasra OTT platform will launch in June 2026.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Top Wishes To Share.

Raasra OTT is being planned as more than just another streaming app. The main aim is to create space for new and beginner producers who struggle to get their work released. Many good films and web projects never reach audiences due to a lack of support or big names. Raasra OTT wants to change this by offering a fair launch platform. It will also support art-focused producers who believe in content-driven cinema. By focusing on quality storytelling, Raasra OTT hopes to give audiences fresh stories while giving creators a real chance.

One strong motive behind Raasra OTT is to stream content in every major Indian language. The platform aims to respect India's language diversity. They want to reach audiences beyond metro cities. By supporting films and shows in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other regional languages, Raasra OTT aims to ensure stories travel without language barriers. This approach also helps regional creators get national visibility. Over the years, Raasra Entertainment has built industry trust and worked with well-known actors such as Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and Raviteja, reflecting its growing presence across Indian cinema.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Says 'Wouldn't Go Back to Any Version of Me' As Actress Celebrates Daughter Vamika's Birthday.

Raasra Entertainment has been active in film projects, demonstrating its growing reach. The company has worked on well-known and successful films in the South Indian film industry. The company has also contributed to projects within Bollywood. Raasra Entertainment has done collaborations with established production partners and experienced artists. This experience has helped the company develop a strong understanding of diverse audience preferences. This experience gives Raasra a strong understanding of global viewers. This exposure is expected to help Raasra OTT attract not only Indian audiences but also viewers abroad who enjoy Indian content.

The Indian OTT market is crowded, but many platforms focus mainly on known faces and high-budget shows. Raasra OTT aims to fill the gap for honest cinema and new talent. By supporting beginner producers and content-rich projects, the platform can bring fresh energy to digital entertainment. Raasra Entertainment believes that strong stories still matter. With its history in film production, regional cinema, and international distribution, the company is now ready to take a bold digital step. Raasra OTT could become a meaningful space for creators who believe in art and effort.

For more information, please visit: https://www.raasraet.com/ott & https://www.raasraet.com/projects

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)