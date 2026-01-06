NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 6: For its new campaign, Rado brings together its two renowned global ambassadors - Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan - in a visual creation where two worlds, opposite in every way, are drawn to each other and ultimately connect. Following the success of Rado's first collaboration with the celebrated actors, the Swiss watchmaker unveils a powerful new narrative - that of two singular paths, two contrasting energies, united by a unique and essential force: the Rado anchor, a symbol of consistency, precision, and connection.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder Case: Man Mixes Dhatura With Food, Feeds It to Mother, Siblings Before Killing Them in Laxmi Nagar; Surrenders Before Police.

Two Worlds Apart

The campaign explores the personal universes of Katrina and Hrithik, each shaped by their sensibilities and artistic identity. Katrina appears in an architectural landscape of curves and light: a labyrinth of airy arches draped in white and beige veils. This suspended space, a symbol of purity, elegance, and lightness, mirrors her distinctive aura. On her wrist, the shimmering Centrix Diamonds reflects both the refinement of the actress and the softness of her immaculate surroundings.

Also Read | Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Specifications and Features.

In contrast, Hrithik evolves within a raw, organic, and intense setting. Volcanic rock formations, sculpted by time, surround him and echo the depth, strength, and spirit of exploration that define his journey. He wears the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, a timepiece crafted for adventure, its robust lines resonating with this world of energy and character.

When Opposites Meet

These two worlds seem at first to move in parallel, never touching. And yet, a subtle force irresistibly draws them toward one another. That force is the Rado anchor - more than a symbol, it is a signature. Present today on all Rado automatic watches, the anchor embodies precision, reliability, and consistency. It is the immutable point of balance that transcends time and connects worlds. In the campaign, it becomes the central element, the magnetic heart guiding Katrina and Hrithik toward a new universe: a place where differences unite, where energies complement each other, where paths align. The encounter between Katrina and Hrithik is not merely physical - it symbolizes the creation of a harmonious new environment shaped by movement, connection, and Rado's timeless elegance.

The Art of Connecting Worlds

Through this new campaign, Rado expresses its philosophy: every watch is an invitation to explore, to feel, to forge bonds. Whether in softness or strength, lightness or robustness, delicacy or boldness, a Rado timepiece accompanies individuals on their own journeys and represents what brings them together.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/DTKODTPAbLG/?igsh=ODlid3U4bjE0ZDd5

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)