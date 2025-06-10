Omer Acar and the owners of Royal Group toast to the grand opening

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country's first all-villa resort nestled within 100,000 square metres of lush tropical greenery, commemorated its grand opening with a spectacular celebration on Saturday, 17 May 2025. Hosted by The Royal Group, the exclusive event welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests from Singapore's business and diplomatic circles for an immersive evening that highlighted the resort's exceptional dining and event offerings.

Also Read | Will Robert Lewandowski Play Tonight in Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Barcelona Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

The evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the resort entrance at 5:00pm, commemorating the grand opening of Raffles Sentosa Singapore. Guests were then invited on a curated journey through the property, experiencing first-hand the elegance of the resort's lush tropical gardens, its five distinct dining destinations, and spectacular event spaces.

An Odyssey of Taste and Elegance

Also Read | Funny Quotes About Being Single: Hilarious WhatsApp Statuses, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers That Are Totally Relatable to All the Singles Out There!.

From arrival, guests were welcomed in Raffles Room with the resort's signature Sentosa Sling, a refreshing twist on the Singapore classic made with lemons grown in the resort's gardens, before embarking on a progressive culinary adventure across the resort.

Highlights included:

* Royal China, the resort's refined Cantonese restaurant, where its signature Royal Peking Duck was served alongside Honey-glazed Kurobuta Pork and Roasted Pork Belly.

* IYASAKA by Hashida, the resort's omakase-style Japanese restaurant, offered a contemplative tasting of seasonal delicacies like Hotaru Ika (firefly squid) and caviar served atop soft taco shells made from buckwheat flour.

* Empire Grill, the resort's signature modern Italian dining venue, delivered an elevated canape experience crafted by 48 chefs over 26 hours.

In total, 6,850 canapes were served, using caviar among other premium ingredients, complemented by celebratory bottles of champagne and Sentosa Slings.

The main event was held in Raffles Ballroom, a spectacular space with capacity for 400 banquet guests or 600 for standing events. Lavishly transformed for the evening, the ballroom featured food stations from each restaurant and a lineup of live performances, including soprano Seia Lee, jazz vocalist Alemay Fernandez with her band, and a roving performance by renowned Erhu soloist Calista Liaw.

Guests also toured the resort's two grand ballrooms, each adorned with bespoke Lasvit chandeliers inspired by Singapore orchids, reaffirming Raffles Sentosa Singapore as a premier venue for prestigious occasions.

A New Benchmark for Celebrations

Designed for discerning travellers and curated events, Raffles Sentosa Singapore offers an unparalleled sense of privacy and personalised service. With villas starting from 211 sqm, each featuring its own private pool and terrace, and complemented by world-class dining, the resort sets a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Singapore.

Welcome Home Experience

In celebration of the Grand Opening, guests are invited to enjoy the resort's Welcome Home experience--a luxurious stay package including private roundtrip transfers, daily breakfast for two at Empire Grill, and a complimentary Sentosa Sling.

This exclusive offer is valid for bookings made before 31 October 2025 for stays through 30 November 2025, with rates starting from S$1,398 per villa per night, subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government tax.

For more information on Raffles Sentosa Singapore or to make a reservation, visit www.raffles.com/sentosa. High-res images are available here.

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Jaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. raffles.com | accor.com | group.accor.com.

An oasis of wellbeing immersed in an exquisite natural environment, Raffles Sentosa Singapore is Singapore's first all-villa hotel featuring 62 contemporary villas, each with its own private pool, terrace, and tropical garden. Located on a hilltop in Sentosa, Singapore's 'island in the city,' the resort is a secluded sanctuary just 15 minutes from the city centre. Raffles Sentosa Singapore offers five restaurants, an expansive spa that cocoons guests in holistic wellness, two magnificent ballrooms, and direct access to an award-winning golf club and Sentosa's Tanjong Beach. www.raffles.com/sentosa.

Established in 1947, and headquartered in Singapore, The Royal Group is in the development and management of real estate. Their portfolio includes a wide range of properties comprising residential, industrial and commercial properties that include Office Towers, Shopping Malls and Hotels. Headquartered and situated at 3 Phillip Street, the group has invested in properties in the Asia Pacific region - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia - and London (UK). The strategic locations of their properties and quality management of their portfolio have attracted many reputable tenants from various industries including banks, law firms, business schools, executive business clubs, fast food chains, food courts, serviced offices, department stores and fashion and apparel boutiques. royalgroup.sg.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)