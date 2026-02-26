NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Summer is here, and staying cool isn't just a luxury--it is essential. Buying the right AC can make all the difference between a comfy, refreshing home and soaring electricity bills. Before you rush into a purchase, it helps to focus on practical needs rather than just discounts or looks. Brands like Voltas, Hitachi, LG, and Samsung offer a wide range of ACs, but choosing the wrong model can cost you in comfort and efficiency.

The good news is that buying a new AC doesn't have to strain your budget. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI loan, you can spread the cost of up to Rs. 5 lakh into manageable monthly instalments. Many models are available with zero down payment, making upgrades more accessible. Plus, during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, you can explore a wide range of options at attractive prices.

How the wrong AC choice affects comfort and bills

Buying an AC without checking the right specs can lead to:

- High electricity bills

- Uneven cooling

- Frequent breakdowns

Avoid these common mistakes to make a smart, energy-efficient choice.

1. Picking the wrong AC size

- Too small: Runs constantly, struggles to cool, wastes energy.

- Too large: Cools unevenly and consumes extra electricity.

Always match AC capacity (tonnage) to your room size.

2. Ignoring Energy Star RatingsPrice matters, but so does efficiency. Higher BEE star-rated ACs cost more upfront but save significantly on electricity over time.

3. Overlooking Inverter TechnologyNon-inverter ACs frequently switch on/off, consuming more power. Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed, making them quieter, faster, and energy-efficient.

4. Forgetting installation costsSplit ACs require professional installation, brackets, copper piping, and sometimes stabilizers. Include these costs in your budget.

5. Ignoring room conditions

- Direct sunlight, high ceilings, poor insulation, and number of occupants affect cooling.

- Don't choose an AC based only on square footage--consider room environment too.

6. Skipping maintenance planning: Check service availability locally. Regular servicing ensures long-term performance and reliability.

7. Prioritising looks over performance: Sleek design is nice, but cooling efficiency, warranty, after-sales support, and spare part availability matter more.

Best-selling air conditioners to explore this summer

1. Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AR12CY3ZAGD)Price: Rs. 31,490EMI starting from: Rs. 1,749Description: An ideal choice for smaller rooms, this model features Fast Cooling technology and a Triple Protector Plus system to guard against power surges without needing an external stabilizer.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (183V Vectra Prism)Price: Rs. 34,990EMI starting from: Rs. 1,944Description: A versatile all-rounder for the Indian summer, it offers Adjustable Cooling modes that allow you to run the AC at different tonnages based on the heat load or number of people in the room.

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKL50U)Price: Rs. 38,500EMI starting from: Rs. 2,138Description: Renowned for its Econo Mode and Coanda Airflow, this unit ensures cold air doesn't fall directly on your head but circulates evenly across the room for better comfort and efficiency.

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (IA418YATU)Price: Rs. 41,990EMI starting from: Rs. 2,332Description: This heavy-duty model is designed for extreme heat. It features a Turbo Cool mode for near-instant chilling and high-quality copper coils that are highly resistant to corrosion.

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC (TS-Q19YNZE)Price: Rs. 46,500EMI starting from: Rs. 2,583Description: Its AI Dual Inverter senses room conditions to optimise cooling. It boasts a top-tier 5-star rating, meaning significant long-term savings on electricity bills.

Limited-time offers on electronics and appliances

Beat the heat smartly--get up to 60% off on ACs, with pocket-friendly EMIs starting at Rs. 830 per month and zero down payment.

Why should you buy an AC with Bajaj Finserv this summerPurchasing an AC is easier when the cost is spread over monthly instalments:

- Browse online: Compare models, capacity, star rating, and features on Bajaj Mall.

- Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

- Choose Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible repayment tenures; select models with zero down payment.

- Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved loan limit quickly with mobile number and OTP.

- Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Split your bill into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Avoiding common AC buying mistakes ensures your AC fits your room, budget, and comfort needs. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs and Summer Sale offers, buying an energy-efficient AC in 2026 has never been easier.

