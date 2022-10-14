New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/Hecta): Hecta Proptech is delighted to welcome Raghu Chakravarthi as the Co-Founder and CTO. He comes with an experience of 25 years in the computer industry building large scale distributed platforms. Raghu has led engineering teams at Paytm, Bigbasket, Informatica. He has also worked for several years in the USA Bay Area in companies like Yahoo.

Hecta, a marketplace for transacting real estate directly from Banks and Financial Institutions, was launched by Sridhar Samudrala, who was the Chief Risk Officer at Tata Digital, Paytm and KPMG. The technology platform uses proprietary algorithms to curate properties based on location, budget, asset type according to the users' specific requirements.

Hecta addresses a very critical need of banks to sell these properties, which has been their pain point for years. Banks usually sell them at a discount to market rate, with clear titles and accept payments via regular banking channels. Furthermore, the company offers a bouquet of other services within the eco-system from professional experts and loans from empanelled financial institutions. This democratises buyers to acquire properties in a seamless manner and also helps banks in selling their inventory on our digital platforms.

This story has been provided by Hecta. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Hecta)

