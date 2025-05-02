NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, announced today that Raj Kumar Dubey has taken over the additional charge of Director (Marketing) of the company. Currently Raj Kumar Dubey serves as the Director (HR) on the board of BPCL.

With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years in business and human capital development, Dubey is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has also acquired Masters of Business Administration from International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

