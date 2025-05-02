India's tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup 2025 have been thrown into uncertainty following the recent events in the subcontinent. Cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated big time after the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw terrorists gun down 26 tourists in Kashmir, in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians. The Pahalgam terror attack led India to announce a number of steps against Pakistan with the latter retaliating as well with some measures. India subsequently also banned several Pakistani YouTube channels and blocked a number of accounts of popular Pakistan figures on different social media platforms. Pakistan Cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram Accounts Banned in India Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Amidst this, a retired Bangladesh Army official, Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman, added to the tension with a Facebook post where he suggested that Bangladesh must take over India's northeastern states should India attack Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between the Asian giants. He also suggested that Bangladesh should have a joint military operation alongside China.

The India National Cricket Team is scheduled to feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is in their tour of Bangladesh this year, around August and in light of such comments made by the ex-armyman who reportedly is close to the nation's interim government, it seems to be uncertain. The Times of India quotes a source saying, "The tour is part of the calendar, but nothing is final yet. There is a bright possibility of India not touring Bangladesh for the ODIs and T20Is because of the current situation." Asia Cup T20 2025 Promo Released; Sony Sports Network Releases Electrifying Promo Featuring Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Other Star Cricketers Ahead of Continental Competition (Watch Video).

There have been a number of speculations on whether India vs Pakistan cricket should continue in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. It seems unlikely that there would be an India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup, with calls emerging for a boycott from several quarters. Should there be no India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, a contest that fetches a lot of money, the tournament's overall viewership is also likely to take a massive hit.

